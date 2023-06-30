STIIIZY displays their grand opening sign to announce the opening of the new cannabis dispensary at Parkmerced on June 31, 2023 (Ishaan Pratap / Golden Gate Xpress) (Ishaan Pratap)
Ishaan Pratap

STIIIZY’s grand opening in Parkmerced

A new dispensary will open in Park Merced, replacing the current dispensary of FLIGHT SF

Bryan Chavez, Staff Reporter

June 30, 2023

A new STIIIZY cannabis dispensary is opening this Saturday in Parkmerced on 61 Cambon Drive, replacing the current dispensary FLIGHT SF.

STIIIZY offers exclusive merchandise for those who attend the grand opening at 10 a.m. with T-shirts, 3.5 grams of cannabis and a custom-made bong. This exclusive offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis. STIIIZY will also provide live music with a chance to enter and win a PS5 gaming console.

FLIGHT SF first opened on July 21, 2021, intending to serve the Parkmerced area and all surrounding neighborhoods. According to the FLIGHT SF website, the founder’s Eric Grayson, Keena Middleton and Charles Toney II drew inspiration from a family relative, Clara Grayson. Grayson unfortunately passed when she was diagnosed with cancer and according to Toney II, she loved planes and traveling around the world, which then created the name FLIGHT. The three men collaborated with the Shryne Group, better known as STIIIZY, who helped launch FLIGHT.

“There were big hopes for coming to Parkmerced –– the demographic there was perfect for our goal to be surrounded by seniors, veterans and young adults that can be educated on the plant and hopes of bringing the benefits of cannabis to the area,” Toney II said. “The process took a lot of searching for properties with a lot of letdowns and we knew that it was because of the color of our skin, but we didn’t stop scouting until we finally secured a home.”

According to NICHE, Parkmerced’s demographic is mainly made up of adults aged 18-44 and a 17% population of seniors 65 and above. The residents of Parkmerced I spoke to did not wish to comment on the grand opening of a new dispensary.

Beginning July 1, FLIGHT will be rebranded into STIIIZY. FLIGHT, however, will continue to operate within the dispensary as a delivery service. The three founders will oversee FLIGHT delivery with top-shelf feature products and will likely launch the service before the end of summer, according to Toney II.

While FLIGHT is one of the first locally-owned dispensaries to be partnered with STIIIZY, some may fear that it’s not the only move the brand will make.

“I’m hearing that STIIIZY is pretty much dominating the cannabis market,” said Ivanni Turner, an employee at FLIGHT SF and a student at SFSU. ”I think the small business dispensaries will be the most affected by STIIIZY.”

STIIIZY already has a dispensary located between Bernal Heights and the Mission district on Mission Street. They currently have 25 dispensaries scattered across Northern California.

About the Contributors
Photo of Bryan Chavez
Bryan Chavez, Staff Reporter
Bryan Chavez (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. Currently a senior at SFSU, he is pursuing a major in Journalism with a minor in Sociology. As a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, Bryan aspires to become a beat writer for the Golden State Warriors or any other major league sports team in the region. Beyond his journalistic pursuits, he enjoys engaging in hobbies such as hiking, painting, watching movies and building with Legos.
Photo of Ishaan Pratap
Ishaan Pratap, Copy Editor
Ishaan Pratap (he/him) was born in New York and is a 4th year print and online journalism major at San Francisco State. In his free time he enjoys video games, hanging out with friends, and watching soccer. He joined the journalism program because he's passionate about social issues like housing and city politics.

