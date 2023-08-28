Tuition breakdown of fall semester at SF State

California State University estimates that it can cost between $24,000 and $35,000 to study at San Francisco State University this year.

After removing the estimated costs of books, housing, food, transportation and other miscellaneous needs, the academic fee for the year is $7,288, according to SF State’s Bursar’s Office.

Each semester the price of school is divided into two sections: local fees and tuition.

SF State’s tuition for Fall 2023 is $2,871 for students taking more than six units. For the school year, tuition adds up to $5,742.

The combined local fee price of $773 per semester can be broken down into 10 sections: Student Body Center fee, $82; Student Body Association fee (Associated Students), $54; Recreation and Wellness fee, $178; Student Health Service fee, $261; Instructional Related Activities (IRA) general fee, $50; IRA athletics fee, $68; Health Facilities fee, $36; Campus Service Card fee, $2; Gator Pass fee, $40 and the Student Involvement and Representation fee (SIRF), $2.

The Student Body Center fee pays for the costs of running the Cesar Chavez Student Center. The Student Body Association fee helps cover the cost of running the programs and workers within the building.

“I do know we have about 30ish full-time staff members and a little over 200 student employees,” Iese Esera, chief of staff and chair of Associated Students, said. “That $54 charge from AS goes to paying basically everything for the building, all the programs, all the employee’s salaries and the hourly amount for each student assistant.”

The Recreation and Wellness Center fee covers the operation costs of the Mashouf Wellness Center and the Student Health Services fee pays for the mental health and physical services that SF State offers. There is a separate health facilities fee that covers the building operation costs of the Student Health Services Center.

The IRA general and athletics fees help cover the cost of running the library, extracurricular projects and sports teams.

The campus service card and Gator Pass fees pays for the OneCard program and for the ability to ride MUNI for free and BART at a discount.

Last school year, the price for Gator Pass was $180. However, according to an email sent to Golden Gate Xpress by Bobby King, the director of communications at SF State, the price was reduced to $40 due to a decrease in the amount of students using public transportation in comparison to pre-pandemic levels.

SIRF is the only optional fee. It was established in 2015 to help support the California State Students Association. The CSSA focuses on representing students throughout the CSUs — including during the recent proposed tuition increase.

The CSU Board of Trustees will vote in September on a proposal to raise tuition prices by 6% every year for the next five years.

“Initially, the CSU considered a variety of rate options with increases that ranged anywhere from 3% to 8%,” Hazel Kelly, CSU strategic communications and public affairs manager, said. “But generally they were guided by trying to keep costs as low as possible for students while also balancing the need to raise sufficient revenue.”