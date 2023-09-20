CSU Employees Union Continue Fight For Living Wages

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
People listen to Molly Gutierrez speak during the Her Campus panel at the ROMC banned books event on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/Golden Gate Xpress)
Richard Oakes Multicultural Center Hosts Banned Books Week Event
A graphic titled “SF State & Data Mining” representing the collection and analysis of data. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)
Data mining: a powerful tool for unveiling hidden information
Kristen Carpenter gives her presentation “Indigenous Lands and Human Rights in the United States” during Rights and Wrongs: A Constitution and Citizenship Day Conference at San Francisco State University on Sept. 19, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Constitution Day focuses on prioritization of schools and racial demographics
The smoke-filled sky as seen from the top of the Cesar Chavez Student Center at SF State on Sept. 20, 2023. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU Responds To Air Quality Caused by Fires
The student workers rally stands outside the administration building on Sept. 21, 2023. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)
CSU student employees’ union holds rally on SF State campus
A silhouette in an auditorium of someone choosing to watch either Barbie or Oppenheimer. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
Lupe Fiasco, rapper and producer, performs on stage at the 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival in the Annex 1 building at SF State on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (David Jones / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lupe Fiasco headlines 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival
One of the two guitarists for KJM, the band who won the Battle of the Bands competition, performs for a crowd of around 50 within the Depot at the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Daniel Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Bands compete for a chance to perform at Rhythms Fest
Akasha Neely, a playwright at SF State, in San Francisco CA., Monday, May 1, 2023. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
Greenhouse Festival brings student plays to life
DJ chloe performs her set for the DJ competition while exciting the crowd at SF State’s The Depot on May 9, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
DJs battle it out at The Depot for Rhythms Festival competition
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
The Chomp: Two time intramural champion Adeboye Adeyemi reflects on his journey
The Chomp: Two time intramural champion Adeboye Adeyemi reflects on his journey
An exterior shot of the De Young Museum located in San Francisco, Calif., during the Tutankhamun exhibit in 2009. (Courtesy of Mark Miller)
Free museums in San Francisco with your EBT card
A bee lands on a flower at the site of one of Dirk Kiehne’s beehives in Menlo Park, Calif., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Adriana Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
More honey more problems
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

CSU Employees Union Continue Fight For Living Wages

Union employees around the state protest for a better contract
Byline photo of Zac Zavala
Zac Zavala, Staff ReporterSeptember 20, 2023
Graphic+of+hands+holding+signs+saying+%E2%80%9CCal+State+Union+Strike%2C%E2%80%9D+Sept.+20%2C+2023.+%28Colin+Flynn+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29
Colin Flynn
Graphic of hands holding signs saying “Cal State Union Strike,” Sept. 20, 2023. (Colin Flynn / Golden Gate Xpress)

Members of the California State Employees Union have conducted rallies in support of the fight for pay equity, and these demonstrations are just the start as they prepare for a possible labor strike. Members of the CSUEU are currently involved in negotiations with the bargaining team to reach better working conditions.

The latest offer was presented by CSU management on Aug. 30.

“CSUEU members fully support our bargaining team, and when bargaining leaders report that the CSU is not sufficiently taking us seriously, members will consider all options on the table,” said Sandee Noda, CSUEU chapter president at San Francisco State University.

CSEU was founded in 2005 and represents CSU staff members who support the system’s 23 campuses. The union represents six bargaining units – information technology, healthcare, clerical, SCU academics, operations, administrative support, custodial and campus operations.

According to Noda, the CSUEU is currently negotiating with CSU on their contract re-opener by exchanging economic proposals. The most recent one from CSU management failed to bring support staff salaries to competitive market levels.

“Our labor coalition is made up of some 60,000 union employees, including faculty. CSU campuses are run virtually by a wall-to-wall union workforce,” Noda said. “Any collective action by us – because the CSU fails to negotiate in good faith – will have a strong impact. The CSU’s labor coalition stands as one in our fight for equitable pay.”

CSUEU’s website shows a part of CSU management’s latest offer included a 2% general salary increase –– from 3% to 5% ––and offering a lump sum to employees who qualified

Graphic illustrates key factors of the California State University Employees Union potential labor strike, Sept. 20, 2023. (Colin Flynn / Golden Gate Xpress) (Colin Flynn)

“The latest CSU proposal does not resolve the crisis at hand,” Noda said. “A high number of vacant positions and an inability to hire and retain qualified staff due to stagnant wages.”

Another vital part of the Cal State system is the students. If a strike happens during the school year, this could affect them directly and their path to graduation.

“If there is a strike that happens mid-semester, the work that students have completed thus far will be evaluated,” said Neela Koduri, an academic advisor for the Liberal and Creative Arts Advising Resource Center at SFSU. “This is dependent on each department and would act as a basis to award grades for students.”

According to Koduri, Students would be required to show up to classes until noted otherwise by their professors if a strike goes into effect.

According to Koduri, some SFSU students have reported that some professors provided information and next steps in their course syllabus in the case of a strike mid-semester.

“Strikes are designed to take place at the time when the most significant impact would be to the campus –– not to students –– but daily campus operations to emphasize the value of the strike,” Koduri said.

Bargaining is set to resume on Sept. 19 at CSU Dominguez Hills.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
A graphic titled “SF State & Data Mining” representing the collection and analysis of data. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)
Data mining: a powerful tool for unveiling hidden information
Kristen Carpenter gives her presentation “Indigenous Lands and Human Rights in the United States” during Rights and Wrongs: A Constitution and Citizenship Day Conference at San Francisco State University on Sept. 19, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Constitution Day focuses on prioritization of schools and racial demographics
The smoke-filled sky as seen from the top of the Cesar Chavez Student Center at SF State on Sept. 20, 2023. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU Responds To Air Quality Caused by Fires
About the Contributors
Zac Zavala, Staff Reporter
Zac Zavala (he/him) is a Bay Area resident who transferred from The Los Angeles Film School as a creative producing major. Originally from Southern California, Zac switched to journalism with a minor in history once he landed at SF State. Zac has vast experience working in the entertainment industry in film and television. Zac is also part of the production team for the Academy Awards and a former Walt Disney Imagineer. Zac is striving to be a groundbreaking producer and multimedia journalist. In his free time, Zac travels to different parts of the world for inspiration and a runner.
Colin Flynn, Photographer
Colin is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. He was born and raised in San Diego but lives in San Francisco. Colin started shooting photos while skateboarding with his friends. He has also won a photograph contest hosted by Levi Jeans & The Berrics.
Andrew Fogel, Photographer
Andrew Fogel is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine who’s majoring in photojournalism and minoring in labor and employment studies. If he’s not taking photos, Andrew can be found rooting for the various Philadelphia sports teams. He aspires to be either a staff photographer or a sports photographer in the future.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *