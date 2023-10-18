A map of the 4.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Isleton, CA, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 (Courtesy of Google Pixel 8 Pro alert).
‘Earthquake detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself:’ what to know about recent quake alert

Sacramento County experiences 4.1 magnitude earthquake a day ahead of annual drill
Byline photo of Stephanie King
Stephanie King, Staff ReporterOctober 18, 2023

An Emergency Alert lit up phones across campus around 9:30 a.m. this morning, just one day before the Great ShakeOut practice alert is scheduled to be activated, causing confusion and skepticism of its validity.

“The timing is bizarre,” Bobby King, director of communications for the SFSU President’s Office said. “A real alert wouldn’t give a location like that. The one tomorrow will say ‘test.’”

The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake near Isleton, CA, in Sacramento County at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A view of the emergency alert regarding the earthquake on an iPhone (Sophia Osborn / Golden Gate Xpress).

“Everybody should download the MyShake app. That’s the one where the alert today came from,” King said.

The annual drill is set to take place on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m.

SF State’s Office of Emergency Services leads SFSU’s emergency response. They consult with the president and a policy group that makes decisions on the operations of the school moving forward. The structure of this team is a standardized structure set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“An earthquake that actually affected campus would require much larger activation,” King said.

In the event of an actual emergency, a mass notification system would send out an email, text, and phone call to the SFSU community.

King recommends all students have their emergency contact updated here.

About the Contributor
Stephanie King, Staff Reporter
Stephanie King is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a print and online journalism major with a minor in sociology. She is also enrolled in SFSU’s College of Professional & Global Education, completing a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. Stephanie is a freelance writer and published author. She grew up in Marin Country, and now enjoys her rent-controlled San Francisco home with her cat, Sophie. When Stephanie is not reading biographies or other non-fiction, she attends San Francisco sports games and is a season ticket holder for The Golden State Warriors.

