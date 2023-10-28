No car, no problem: a public transit-friendly guide to Halloween 2023

Still seeking Halloween plans? Look no further. Either close to the San Francisco State University campus or farther into the city, Golden Gate Xpress staff has compiled a list of events covering a variety of interests and activities.

1. San Francisco Zoo’s “Boo At the Zoo”

The zoo’s annual event happens during the day, which makes it a perfect activity to combine with other plans to make the most out of the weekend according to Carol Mann, guest relations assistant director.

“They could do this during the day and then something else at night,” Mann said. “It’s also a little less crowded [in daytime].”

2. Clancy’s Pumpkin Patch

Clancy’s is one of few traditional pumpkin patches in San Francisco, having been established in 1949 as a Christmas tree farm and selling pumpkins from 1979 onwards. “My wife and I have been running this for over 35 years,” said owner Stephen J. Clancy, referencing the business’s family-run origins. “A lot of our customers keep coming back.”

3.McLaren Park

The “Come as You Are: A Psychedelic San Francisco Halloween Music Festival” is hosted by Analog Dog along with several other organizations. According to the event’s website, it “seeks to bring attention to the increasing need for public funding of local art and the revitalization of underutilized music spaces.” The festival will include crafts, activities, and live performances.

4.“Halloween in the Castro”

After a 16-year-long absence, the iconic Halloween event is returning to the Casto neighborhood. Featuring fortune tellers, apple bobbing, costume contests, and more, the event lasts throughout the day and well into the night.

“Generally people are pretty pumped,” said Manny Yukutiel, co-founder of Civic Joy Fund, a co-sponsor of the event alongside Castro Merchants Association. “I think people like how community-focused it is.”

5.San Francisco Botanical Garden’s “Fall Fest”

Located in Golden Gate Park, the Botanical Garden is hosting a completely free afternoon festival, from the photo opportunities to the pumpkins guests can take with them. The main garden, which is just behind the entrance, is free to attend for San Francisco residents.

6. The Mayhem Mansion

The Haas-Lilienthal House in Pacific Heights — also known as the Mayhem Mansion — is holding late-night, possibly haunted walking tours led by a guide. After the tour, guests can access the house’s ballroom saloon, which will be serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as snacks and a free candy cauldron.

