No car, no problem: a public transit-friendly guide to Halloween 2023

Peruse a selection of upcoming Halloween events curated for SFSU students by Golden Gate Xpress staff – no car needed.
Byline photo of Sunthi Jong
Byline photo of Michaela Mateo
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Sunthi Jong, Michaela Mateo, and Neal WongOctober 28, 2023
Decorations+and+pumpkins+at+Clancys+Pumpkin+Patch+%28Neal+Wong%2FGolden+Gate+Xpress%29%0A
Neal Wong
Decorations and pumpkins at Clancy’s Pumpkin Patch (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)

Still seeking Halloween plans? Look no further. Either close to the San Francisco State University campus or farther into the city, Golden Gate Xpress staff has compiled a list of events covering a variety of interests and activities. 

1. San Francisco Zoo’s “Boo At the Zoo”

The zoo’s annual event happens during the day, which makes it a perfect activity to combine with other plans to make the most out of the weekend according to Carol Mann, guest relations assistant director. 

“They could do this during the day and then something else at night,” Mann said. “It’s also a little less crowded [in daytime].”

Information regarding the event can be found here.

2. Clancy’s Pumpkin Patch

Clancy’s is one of few traditional pumpkin patches in San Francisco, having been established in 1949 as a Christmas tree farm and selling pumpkins from 1979 onwards. “My wife and I have been running this for over 35 years,” said owner Stephen J. Clancy, referencing the business’s family-run origins. “A lot of our customers keep coming back.”

For more information read here

3.McLaren Park

The “Come as You Are: A Psychedelic San Francisco Halloween Music Festival” is hosted by Analog Dog along with several other organizations.  According to the event’s website, it “seeks to bring attention to the increasing need for public funding of local art and the revitalization of underutilized music spaces.” The festival will include crafts, activities, and live performances. 

To find out more, click here.

4.“Halloween in the Castro”

After a 16-year-long absence, the iconic Halloween event is returning to the Casto neighborhood. Featuring fortune tellers, apple bobbing, costume contests, and more, the event lasts throughout the day and well into the night. 

“Generally people are pretty pumped,” said Manny Yukutiel, co-founder of Civic Joy Fund, a co-sponsor of the event alongside Castro Merchants Association. “I think people like how community-focused it is.”

Find out more about the event here.

5.San Francisco Botanical Garden’s “Fall Fest”

Located in Golden Gate Park, the Botanical Garden is hosting a completely free afternoon festival, from the photo opportunities to the pumpkins guests can take with them. The main garden, which is just behind the entrance, is free to attend for San Francisco residents. 

Read more about the event here.        

6. The Mayhem Mansion 

The Haas-Lilienthal House in Pacific Heights —  also known as the Mayhem Mansion — is holding late-night, possibly haunted walking tours led by a guide. After the tour, guests can access the house’s ballroom saloon, which will be serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as snacks and a free candy cauldron.

Information regarding the event can be found here.  
About the Contributors
Sunthi Jong, Staff Reporter
Sunthi Jong (she/her) is a reporter covering housing, safety and crime for the Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in Asian American Studies. She was born in the East Bay and grew up both there and in Sacramento. Jong currently lives in San Francisco and is in the final year of her degree. In her free time, Jong enjoys reading, baking and exploring the city.
Michaela Mateo, Visuals Editor
Michaela Gutierrez Mateo (She/Her) is the Golden Gate Xpress Visuals Editor for Fall 2023. Her nickname is Micha, is a 4th year Photojournalism major and an Asian American Studies minor. She is a transfer student from Chabot College, Hayward where she had her first experience as a reporter for The Spectator. Her passion is photography and film but most of all she is a Kdrama and Kpop addict.
Neal Wong, Photographer
Neal Wong (he/him/his) was born and raised in San Francisco, attended Washington High School, where he performed as a lead in multiple plays and a musical and is currently a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. His photos have been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, and Mission Local. Neal also created and teaches an SFSU Experimental College course titled Adventures in SF, which takes students on weekly field trips to little-known, interesting places. His hobbies include cooking, traveling, and reviewing places on Google Maps.

