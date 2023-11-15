Xplainer: Muni

Muni is San Francisco’s local public transit system. It’s also known as the San Francisco Municipal Railway, run by the transit division of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, or SFMTA.

The system has a fleet of diesel-electric hybrid buses, electric trolleybuses, light rail vehicles, cable cars and historic streetcars. In addition, battery-electric buses are being tested on lines like the 29 Sunset.

There are three kinds of lines: local, rapid, and express. Most lines are local, meaning they stop at all stops. Rapid lines run where there are local lines, but skip stops. Express lines stop as regularly as local lines for a part of the route, but then don’t stop for a significant portion of the route.

The light rail system is called Muni Metro and includes the M Ocean View that stops at 19th and Holloway, right in front of SFSU.

Muni, except cable cars, is free for people aged 18 and under. SFSU students who are 19 and over should tap their OneCards on fare readers to avoid the possibility of being fined $125 for fare evasion.

The cable cars cost $8 for a one-way ride. People aged 18 and under can apply for a cable car pass to ride them for free.

Until Dec. 30, $5 day passes are available through the Muni Mobile app for the California cable car route, as part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of cable cars.

Muni’s historic streetcars on the F Market and Wharves line have been brought to San Francisco from other cities and retain their color schemes from other transit systems.

All of Muni’s vehicles use hydroelectricity generated by the Hetch Hetchy power system. Muni’s hybrid buses also run on biodiesel.

At the time of publication, 20 of Muni’s 91 lines are still suspended from the pandemic.