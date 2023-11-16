From the colleges to the streets: anti-APEC protests span city

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Educators and faculty members of San Francisco State University at the CFA rally for fair wages on Nov. 15, 2023. (Feven Mamo / Golden Gate Xpress)
Teamsters union members hold up their picket signs and chant as they cross the street to block off 19th Street and Holloway in protest of unfair bargaining in their contracts at SFSU on Nov. 14, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
A bar graph made of books shows the number of undergraduate course sections offered in the spring 2023 semester compared to the spring 2024 semester. (Photo illustration by Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)
The League of Filipino Students and Haüs BlàQue hosted together a “No2Apec” prop build forum on Nov. 6, 2023, where they educated students on the issues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and made signs to picket in the upcoming series of rallies in San Francisco. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
California Faculty Association members stand in solidarity during a walk-out at San Francisco State University on Oct. 26, 2023. (Kayla Williams / Golden Gate Xpress)
Brie Larson, as Carol Danvers in, “The Marvels.” Image courtesy of Disney, Nov. 10, 2023.
Fans of Rocky Rivera line up at The Stacks Record Shop, in Hayward, CA for an album signing from Rivera on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Zac Zavala / Golden Gate Xpress)
Matthew Cordova’s talking about his art and the art scene in the bay area. Oct. 17, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
Geovany Garcia, Lukas Whipple and Elijah Reynolds perform while the audience enjoys the show on Oct. 26, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Craig Nagasawa’s, Japantown: Sunrise Fish Market, on display at the SF State Fine Arts Gallery, for, See You Space Cowboy…From Hokusai to Hiphop on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
A breakdown of union coverage on campus
The Chomp: Head baseball coach Tony Schifano on upcoming SFSU baseball season
Employee Union Emphasis On working
Kyle Botelho and Conrado Trevino-Oceguera train for the upcoming wrestling season. Oct. 24, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
Decorations and pumpkins at Clancys Pumpkin Patch (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)
Xplainer: Muni
Xplainer: APEC
From the colleges to the streets: anti-APEC protests span city

People gather in opposition to the group, which is meeting from Nov. 11-17
Byline photo of Sunthi Jong
Byline photo of Michaela Mateo
Sunthi Jong and Michaela MateoNovember 16, 2023
The+No+to+APEC+Mass+Mobilization+at+Embarcadero+Plaza+gathered+around+an+estimated+10%2C000+protesters+on+Nov.+12%2C+2023+to+shut+down+the+Asia-Pacific+Economic+Cooperation+summit+scheduled+to+be+hosted+in+the+city+of+San+Francisco.+%28Michaela+Mateo+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29%0A%0A
Michaela Mateo
The No to APEC Mass Mobilization at Embarcadero Plaza gathered around an estimated 10,000 protesters on Nov. 12, 2023 to shut down the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled to be hosted in the city of San Francisco. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)

Protestors from across the city rallied by Embarcadero station on Sunday in opposition to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where business leaders and heads of state from 21 member economies are meeting from Nov. 11-17.

Chants of “People over profit,” “No to APEC,” and “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide — we charge you with genocide” rang through Harry Bridges Plaza as part of the rally organized by the No to APEC coalition, which is comprised of over 100 grassroots community organizations.

According to a press release from the No to APEC coalition, an estimated 10,000 people attended Sunday’s gathering and there are more protests planned for the duration of the APEC summit.

Organizations stand together and fight to shut down the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the No to APEC Mass Mobilization located at Embarcadero Plaza on Nov. 12, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)

The Sunday gathering follows a Saturday counter-summit opposing APEC at San Francisco State University.

Organizers spoke about the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, deregulation of labor laws, militarization and the neglect of basic needs like housing and food.

“APEC is the epitome of all that is wicked and corrupt in our society today,” said Simon Ma –– a member of the Korean American group, Nodutdol –– while addressing the crowd. “A cabal of billionaires and politicians scheming behind closed doors trying to come up with new and innovative ways to further exploit the working class of our planet.”

APEC is a multinational organization that reaches across the Asia-Pacific region. Organizations like the Malaya Movement advocate for human rights, democracy and national sovereignty in the Philippines — all things that the organization claims are threatened by APEC deals.

According to member Rachel Lucero, Malaya Movement’s San Francisco chapter works with local Filipino-Americans, more specifically those in the South of Market Area.

Lucero said that poor working conditions fostered by APEC negotiations led to diminished workers’ rights, resulting in incidents like the 2015 Kentex factory fire, which killed 72 Filipino shoe factory workers.

Picket signs are seen at the No to Apec Mass Mobilization on Nov. 12, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)

“These trade deals that are discussed at APEC only create conditions like that for our workers in the Philippines,” Lucero said.

While APEC is an organization of member economies across the Asia-Pacific region, many community organizers shared the sentiment that the decisions made at the summit affect working-class people worldwide.

Danza Azteca Xitatli is an Indigenous dance group that, according to member Gladys Aguilar, offers healing and medicine to communities — the group chose to attend the APEC rally to show solidarity, according to Aguilar.

“We are Indigenous people, so we obviously want to be in solidarity with people and what’s happening with APEC, but also what’s happening in Palestine; just being in solidarity with them, because it is a struggle for everyone,” Aguilar said.
Katherine General, the president of the San Francisco chapter of the Asian-Pacific American Labor Alliance, also emphasized the need for working-class solidarity across borders.

The No to APEC Mass Mobilization located at Embarcadero Plaza gathered around an estimated 10,000 protesters on Nov. 12, 2023 to shut down the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled to be hosted in the city of San Francisco. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)

“In a global economy, workers really need to stick together. What happens to the workforce here, especially [a] unionized workforce, is gonna impact us,” General said. “We all need to stand together to lift the floor across the globe.”

Ultimately, a large portion of the protest detailed the ways various issues, many involving human rights, are affected by the actions decided at APEC — organizers named imperialism and militarization as two of the largest issues brought about by APEC deals.

“Imperialism is a direct manifestation of capitalism,” Ma said. “Capitalism is the society we live in where the billionaires rule over the working class and the never-ending pursuit of profit trumps overall. The only way to defeat imperialism abroad is by defeating capitalism here at home.”
