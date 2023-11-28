Gators bite back in latest walkout

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Kyle Botelho and Conrado Trevino-Oceguera train for the upcoming wrestling season. Oct. 24, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
SFSU’s Wrestling Team Sets Sights on Nationals and an All-American Season
Student organizations collaborate to host walkout at Malcolm X Plaza
Jason Hernandez, Staff ReporterNovember 28, 2023
The San Francisco State University Student Union, along with the Youth Democratic Socialists of America, held a walkout against the recent class and faculty cuts — as well as the tuition raise approved by the CSU — at Malcolm X Plaza on Tuesday at noon.

Northridge, Fullerton and CSULA held walkouts in unison with SFSU student organization YDSA and the SFSU Student Union.

The walkout started at Malcolm X Plaza, making its way past the Administration building and eventually to the bus stop on 19th Ave. Hundreds of students were accompanied by faculty and lecturers — all showing up with picket signs to voice their discontent toward the 655 classes and over 300 faculty being cut at SFSU starting next semester.

Students walkout and protest in response to the university’s decision to cut 655 classes, compounded by a recent tuition hike, on Nov. 28, 2023. (Feven Mamo / Golden Gate Xpress)

On Sept. 21, the Union of Academic Student Workers organized a march to voice their frustrations over the CSU’s decision to increase tuition by six percent over the next five years, totaling 34% by 2028. Tuesday’s walkout highlighted this decision, as students were confused about why tuition is increasing, yet classes and faculty are being cut.

Ali Noorzad, a YDSA member and SFSU student, spoke at the podium at the Malcolm X Plaza to show solidarity with fellow students and send the message that they will continue fighting the tuition increase and cuts.

“I said in my speech that I hope we send a message. I want to send a message to CSU management that this isn’t going to stop until they give us what we want,” Noorzad said. “Working class students make sure that these schools are affordable and accessible. It’s to show that we have agency and say over how these schools are run.”

Chants of “Hey hey, ho ho, greedy admins gotta go,” among others, were echoed by the crowd as they made their way to the outside of the Administration building, where marchers were welcomed to speak in front of the crowd.

Among those speaking was Angelina Moles, part of the lecture faculty at SFSU who teaches communication studies and is also a coordinator for the Metro program in the Liberal & Creative Arts.

Students walkout and protest in response to the university’s decision to cut 655 classes, compounded by a recent tuition hike, on Nov. 28, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress)

“My roommate lost three classes, my best friends have lost their entire load of their classes which means they lose their health insurance,” Moles said. “To be covered through health insurance [as a student] you have to have six units. People are losing their health, vision and dental insurance, and now they’re also jobless too, so they’re stripping them to any access to care.”

Adrian Jose Fernandez, a senior in his final semester at SFSU, is considering continuing his education on campus. However, his decision is still up in the air due to the recent cuts.

“I would love to go to graduate school here, but I’m only going to go if my favorite professors are here,” Fernandez said. “So if they’re not here, I don’t see any reason to come back.”

While the tuition increase won’t directly affect Fernandez because he will graduate before it takes effect, he feels for one of his professors who is having two of his three classes cut.

“He’s thinking about whether or not it’s feasible for him to remain in the city and this school due to the cost of living and the lack of effort, it seems from the school district to pay its teachers what they need in order to survive,” said Fernandez.
About the Contributors
Jason Hernandez, Staff Reporter
Jason Hernandez (he/him) is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in education. He's lived in the Bay Area his whole life and was previously a psychology major before switching to Journalism. He chose to do Journalism because he believes it will allow him to travel the world and meet new people. He hopes to one day work as a sports beat writer, writing about football, soccer or MMA. During his free time, he enjoys thrift shopping and meditation. 
Feven Mamo, Staff Photographer
Feven Mamo started her educational journey at Berkeley City College, initially majoring in computer science, before transferring to San Francisco State University as an economics major. Professionally, she held the role of an Economic Equity Research Analyst at U3 Systems Work. Her photography passion started with a thrifted film camera from Oakland, her work is influenced by social justice issues and the streets of Oakland. Previously, her photography has been selected as a weekly favorite by VSCO, a photography app for mobile devices. Feven also exhibits a deep enthusiasm for curly hair, having previously worked as a hair model for hairstylists. 

