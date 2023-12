Inteligencia ARTEficial

Jason Hernandez (he/him) is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in education. He's lived in the Bay Area his whole life and was previously a psychology major before switching to Journalism. He chose to do Journalism because he believes it will allow him to travel the world and meet new people. He hopes to one day work as a sports beat writer, writing about football, soccer or MMA. During his free time, he enjoys thrift shopping and meditation.