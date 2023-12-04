First CFA strike promotes solidarity between faculty and students

Breaking News
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
CFA and Teamsters strike at 19th and Holloway by the public transportation hub at SF State on Dec. 5, 2023. (Dmitry Berdnikov/Special for Golden Gate Xpress)
Live Updates: CFA strikes at SFSU
San Francisco State University CFA chapter rally for fair wages on campus on Nov. 15, 2023. (Feven Mamo / Golden Gate Xpress)
CFA and CSU fact-finding report released to the public
Graphic containing photos from the Oct. 26, 2023 CFA rally in the SFSU Quad. (Graphic by Jonah Chambliss and Photos by Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
All you need to know about the CFA strike
A line-up of cars brought in by the Gator Greasers Automotive Club for their first car show on SF State campus in support of Toys for Tots on Dec. 1 , 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gator Greasers rev their engines in holiday charity drive
The top of the Cesar Chavez Student Center is seen on Oct. 18, 2023. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Antisemitic graffiti found on Campus
Senior studio art major, Kobi Serrato, and her acquitances pose for a picture next to Serrato’s self portrait art piece at the 36th Annual Stillwell Student Exhibition open now in the Fine Arts Gallery on campus in San Francisco, Calif. on Nov. 28, 2023 (Ryo Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU’s School of Art to show unique styles and creativity in 36th Annual Stillwell Student Exhibition
An artist and a robot sit in a room full of paintings, generated by Midjourney with the prompt “a wide angle picture of a female artist and a robot sitting in a room with paintings surrounding them.” (Andrew Fogel/Golden Gate Xpress)
ARTificial Intelligence
Brie Larson, as Carol Danvers in, “The Marvels.” Image courtesy of Disney, Nov. 10, 2023.
Captain Marvel: A Graphic History
Fans of Rocky Rivera line up at The Stacks Record Shop, in Hayward, CA for an album signing from Rivera on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Zac Zavala / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco State honors 50 years of hip hop
Matthew Cordova’s talking about his art and the art scene in the bay area. Oct. 17, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
From San Francisco State to anime tees: Alum makes his mark on fashion
Gator Talk: A Movie We Are Thankful For
Gator Talk: A Movie We Are Thankful For
A breakdown of union coverage on campus
A breakdown of union coverage on campus
The Chomp: Head baseball coach Tony Schifano on upcoming SFSU baseball season
The Chomp: Head baseball coach Tony Schifano on upcoming SFSU baseball season
Employee Union Emphasis On working
Employee Union Emphasis On working
Kyle Botelho and Conrado Trevino-Oceguera train for the upcoming wrestling season. Oct. 24, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
SFSU’s Wrestling Team Sets Sights on Nationals and an All-American Season
Xplainer: BART
Xplainer: BART
Xplainer: OneCard
Xplainer: OneCard
Xplainer: Muni
Xplainer: Muni
Xplainer: APEC
Xplainer: APEC
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

First CFA strike promotes solidarity between faculty and students

Special to Golden Gate Xpress through a partnership with The Poly Post to cover the CFA four-day strike
Byline photo of Special for GGX
Special for GGXDecember 4, 2023
The+California+Faculty+Association+members+protesting+at+the+intersection+on+Kellogg+Drive+at+California+State+Polytechnic+University%2C+Pomona%2C+on+Monday%2C+Dec.+4%2C+2023.+%28Photo+credit+The+Poly+Post%29+
The California Faculty Association members protesting at the intersection on Kellogg Drive at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo credit The Poly Post)

By Victoria Mejicanos and Tessa Dufore, The Poly Post

“I live paycheck to paycheck,” said Cal Poly Pomona assistant professor of history Rachael Hill. “I’m one paycheck away from being houseless.”

Struggling to make ends meet is not a unique story on California State University campuses. Many CSU professors made such stories loud and clear by participating in the first of the California Faculty Association’s rolling strikes on Monday, Dec. 4 across the Cal Poly Pomona campus. CFA members have also been protesting stagnating wages, heavy workloads and worsening working conditions and will continue at San Francisco State University on Dec. 5, California State University Los Angeles on Dec. 6 and concluding at Sacramento State this Thursday.

“You go on and you get a Ph.D. and come back to the (CSU) community that raised you, so to speak, and you can’t afford just to have groceries in your fridge and pay rent where you work,” Hill said, speaking of her own experience earning a Ph.D. at Stanford as a first-generation student.

CPP psychology lecturer Rhonda Rodgers echoed similar sentiments and stated that it is important to appeal to what she called “common sense.”

“We all live in Southern California… and the wages have not kept up, so people are going without and that’s not okay,” Rodgers said.

Faculty members are bargaining for a 12% General Salary Increase and issues that affect students, such as improving the student-to-counselor ratio, gender-neutral bathrooms and lactation spaces for all parents on campus.

According to Paivi Hoikkala, a CPP history lecturer of 26 years, a 12% GSI would keep faculty “just above inflation” and described the CSU’s offer of 5% as “insulting.” According to Hoikkala, CSU often tells faculty that the reason salary increases have never surpassed 10% is because pay depends on state funding remaining steady.

“I don’t think they respect our work and our labor, and I don’t think they respect students because they’re expecting students to learn in these conditions, and I think it’s insulting,” Rodgers said.

CFA and Teamsters union members across several CSUs alongside students from CPP and beyond blocked main entrances to campus. According to CFA members, classrooms and buildings that receive high student traffic, such as the University Library, remained empty.

Assistant professor of English and modern languages Kate Ozment believes that faculty working conditions are student learning conditions. She said that just like faculty, students sacrifice time and money for the university, and the least the university can offer for “life-altering debt” is better working conditions for faculty.

“My students are on the picket line, and that’s the reason that I am here,” Ozment said. “If I felt like they were not with me, I would not have come out here today.”

CPP biology student and strike-attendee Damien Ramos explained that students can recognize when faculty are under-compensated.

“We see that a lot of the classes have way too many students, and you could tell that they’re not getting paid enough for what they’re doing,” Ramos said. “And you can tell how much more work that they’re doing. Our professor, the reason that we’re out here — he’s in his office constantly. Always trying to get back to students the best that he can, but there’s only so much that you can do. So, we need support for them too.”

Prior to the strike, an independent fact-finder reported several recommendations to both CSU management and the CFA to “help the parties along.” The CSU responded that it is willing to address all the fact-finder’s recommendations except those pertaining to salary and course caps. The report recommended a 7% General Salary Increase, or GSI for faculty.

Responses from the CSU administrators have been “chilling,” said Jennifer Eagan, a professor of philosophy and public affairs & administration at California State University East Bay.

CFA filed a First Amendment lawsuit against CSUEB and California State University Fullerton, schools that sent emails forbidding faculty from talking about the strike in their classrooms. The CFA hopes the lawsuit results in an injunction to keep the administration from “continuing to restrain members’ academic freedom,” according to a CFA email.

No other schools sent prohibitory emails, which Eagan remarked was “a little telling.” Eagan was one of three CFA members who are plaintiffs — in addition to the CFA union itself — in the lawsuit.

Other CSUs have also taken action upsetting to striking faculty.

Cal Poly Pomona’s C.L.A.S.S. Council sent a mass email to students, notifying them that the council supported the CFA’s decision to strike, a letter which was initially blocked by CPP administrators Thursday. Before students received the letter the next day, C.L.A.S.S Council president Tony Truong posted the letter on social media. According to Ashley Orellana, the C.L.A.S.S. Council internal and external affairs director, this was the first time C.L.A.S.S. Dean Camille Johnson “intervened” in the council’s mass messages to students.

In an email to The Poly Post explaining why the message was rejected, C.L.A.S.S. Johnson wrote that the message was rejected because “it was not aligned with the typical use” of email communication from the C.LA.S.S. Council.

In addition to voicing support for the strike, C.L.A.S.S. council members wrote in the letter, “ … the university is urging students to identify faculty members participating in strike activities, which in effect would result in pay deductions for the day. Such a policy could have far-reaching implications, especially for professors and lecturers who are in the process of seeking full-time faculty status or tenure.”

The letter was responding to the Nov. 11 email from Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Christina Gonzales, an email the council described as “deeply disturbing.”

“We’ve seen the most vicious language come out of (Cal Poly) Pomona,” said Billy Gallagher, CPP’s CFA senior field representative.

Despite attempts across the CSU to moderate the messaging of students and faculty alike, those attending the strike stayed hopeful about the effects of the rolling strikes and expressed appreciation for solidarity on campus.

“Hope is stronger than fear,” Gallagher said. “We will win.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in CFA Strike
CFA and Teamsters strike at 19th and Holloway by the public transportation hub at SF State on Dec. 5, 2023. (Dmitry Berdnikov/Special for Golden Gate Xpress)
Live Updates: CFA strikes at SFSU
Graphic containing photos from the Oct. 26, 2023 CFA rally in the SFSU Quad. (Graphic by Jonah Chambliss and Photos by Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Todo que necesitas saber de la huelga de CFA
San Francisco State University CFA chapter rally for fair wages on campus on Nov. 15, 2023. (Feven Mamo / Golden Gate Xpress)
CFA and CSU fact-finding report released to the public
About the Contributor
Special for GGX

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *