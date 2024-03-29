Where’s the POPO? (No, not that kind)

I have yet to meet a college student who didn’t go crazy for free stuff. Whether it be food, pens, or plastic water bottles, the allure of something costing $0 has lured in many a broke student. But there is something much harder to get ahold of than a free t-shirt or bag of chips — a cost-free workplace.

Scattered throughout San Francisco’s downtown are several buildings called Privately Owned Public Open Spaces, also known as POPOS. They were developed as part of San Francisco’s 1985 Downtown Plan; Section 429 of the Planning Code requires that all new building projects in the downtown area provide public art equal to at least 1% of the building’s total construction cost. As a result, there is a wealth of publicly accessible areas that take the form of plazas, rooftops, and urban gardens — all of which are available to students looking for a place to work or socialize.

343 Sansome Rooftop

343 Sansome St., Floor 15

Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There’s a rooftop terrace on the 15th floor of 343 Sansome Street. Visitors must sign in at the front desk, where a security guard will grant access to an elevator taking you up to the public space. The terrace includes multiple tables and chairs, as well as benches and ledge seating that overlooks the towering skyscrapers of San Francisco’s Financial District. If no security guard is available, visitors can call (415) 434 – 0343.

Citigroup Center

1 Sansome St.

Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Located on the ground floor of the Citigroup Center, this plaza sits under a glass roof and towering arches that let in natural sunlight for employees and members of the public alike. The white marble interior provides a luxurious backdrop for anyone seeking an environment to work or catch up with friends. In addition, there are several food and drink businesses nearby.

Millenium Tower Atrium

301 Mission St.

Open Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The atrium next to the Millennium Tower houses several art pieces. Of all the locations compiled in this list, it has the largest number of chairs and tables, making it perfect for larger groups of people.

Floor-to-ceiling windows face out toward the street and a restaurant and bar are next door.

101 Second St.

101 Second St.

Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

101 Second St. is home to a veritable greenhouse, which upon entry, lobby visitors are greeted with indoor table seating, as well as bench seating at the foot of several trees housed near high windows. Located upstairs are more table seating, a balcony overlooking the rest of the interior and a bird’s-eye view of the lobby and surrounding artwork.

55 Second St. Lobby

55 Second St.

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This workspace on Second Street requires visitors to traverse a marble hallway and a small staircase leading to an open work area. Tables and chairs are on the hardwood floor portion of the space, and larger armchairs and couches are across the room in a carpeted area. The space is illuminated by arched windows peering into the city below, and arched enclaves provide smaller, cozier nooks in which to gather.

For people who want to get out of the house but have no desire to frequent their usual haunts, POPOS provide the opportunity to gather in areas that are full of compelling art and architecture that may have gone unnoticed if they were only available to employees of the private developers that own those spaces. Whether visitors seek to be more cost-effective in their establishments or want to explore the city, the above spaces are simply a few of many.