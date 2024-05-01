Breaking News
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Gator Pass
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Student-athletes recognized in annual awards ceremony filled with cheers and joy

SAAC hosts second consecutive athletic awards night
Byline photo of Arman Archouniani
Arman Archouniani, Sports EditorMay 1, 2024
Kimberly+DeBoer+initiates+the+Excellence+in+Sports+Performance+Yearly+event+in+Annex+I+on+Monday%2C+April+29%2C+2024.+%28Adriana+Hernandez+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29
Adriana Hernandez
Kimberly DeBoer initiates the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly event in Annex I on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Adriana Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Student-athletes were recognized for their accomplishments on Monday in the second-ever San Francisco State University Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly awards by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

SAAC held the event in Annex I and served food and desserts with most of the teams in attendance to support one another. 

At 6 p.m., the red carpet pictures started and athletes began to sit with their teams.

Teams were seen chatting and eating food while waiting for the event to start, with music playing on the speakers.

“It’s nice because we got some recognition from all the teams and hopefully, we can spread this to just having everybody here,” said Gary Valle, a senior cross country runner.

President of SAAC and junior volleyball player, Kimberly DeBoer, was happy with the outcome of the event and made sure everything was meaningful to the student athletes.

“We really made it so that each award was meaningful and that the athletes that were all nominated were people who the teams and athletic community felt best embodied that award,” DeBoer said. 

A huge goal has been to build a community with the athletic teams, and events like this have been successful in bringing everybody together. 

“I think it’s just connecting with our community and showing that we do care about each other, so we have the ability to really show that we’re putting in the work doing what we’re doing and we do respect the work that other people put in their craft,” DeBoer said. “Honoring that has been a huge part of it throughout the year.”

The softball team cheers after one of their teammate wins an award at the Excellence in Sports Yearly event in Annex I on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Adriana Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress) (Adriana Hernandez)

Many different types of awards were presented to the people who athletes voted on to take the award home. Awards such as “Photo of the Year,” “Dynamic Duo of the Year,” “SAAC Gator of the Year,” and “Biggest Cheerleader”  were among the many awards voted on.

Aidan Murtagh, SAAC secretary and track and field runner, and Nicholas Cook, sophomore baseball player and SAAC team representative, led the way throughout the event and introduced all the athletes presenting the award. During the event, Murtagh and Cook kept the audience engaged with constant jokes before introducing each of the award presenters. 

The comradery was on full display throughout the entire event with many loud cheers for teammates and nominees of the different awards presented. Not only was the event made to honor the student-athletes but also to have a bonding experience with all the teams present.

“There’s some athletes that I have never seen in my life, and everyone seems really cool, I feel like we as athletes we think that it’s just our team, that’s it, but when we come together and we put great events like this, I think that’s what makes us a better school,” freshman track and field athlete Yuridia Corona said.

DeBoer mentioned that this was a full group effort, not only from the SAAC leadership executive board but also from the two representatives of each team.

“Keeping the involvement from the athletes was huge, and getting every team involved in the planning was one of the things that made it successful so that everyone felt like they were a part of it,” DeBoer said.

From the centerpieces on the table to the decorations and the voting from all the athletes, the joint effort was appreciated by many athletes. Senior track and field athlete Noah Seto explained how happy he was for this event to come together. 

“The most important thing for me is getting to have these moments where all the teams can come together and kind of have a good time and create memories together,” Seto said. “I definitely would not be doing this if I did not know or like the guys that are on the team so that is a big part of the whole thing.”

DeBoer stated that there were many improvements from last year and that it was a very successful event with many cheers and laughs.

“My favorite part of the night was seeing all of the sports teams cheering for each other and really just showing their representation and how much they are about each other,” DeBoer said. “The coolest part was when other athletes would win awards, other teams would get stoked for them.”

IMG_7655
Gallery4 Photos
Adriana Hernandez
Softball players hug after their teammate wins an award at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly event in Annex I on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Adriana Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Wild pitches allow Gators to take series opener from CSULA
Wild pitches allow Gators to take series opener from CSULA
San Francisco State University’s softball team cheers as Rylee McDaniel (6) cruises into home plate in a game versus Chico State at SFSU’s Softball Field on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Vanden Harris for Golden Gate Xpress)
Weekend split against Chico State maintains playoff spot for softball team
Two players play defense during the intramural basketball league semi-finals on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Andrew Fogel/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Students build skill, comradery as intramural season nears postseason
About the Contributors
Arman Archouniani
Arman Archouniani, Sports Editor
Arman Archouniani (he/him) is the sports editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in media literacy. He was born and raised in Daly City and enjoys living in the area. As a kid, his dream was to become a professional athlete. Arman loves his local sports teams such as the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco 49ers, and the San Francisco Giants. He was previously the sports editor for The Skyline View at Skyline College. His dream now is to become a sports analyst for a major sports media company.
Adriana Hernandez
Adriana Hernandez, Editor-In-Chief
Adriana Hernandez (she/her) is the Editor-In-Chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in media literacy. Adriana has a passion for storytelling, culture, art, and design. She previously wrote for The Skyline View, the student newspaper of Skyline College. In her downtime, she enjoys reading and watching films. For any inquiries, you can contact me at [email protected].  

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2024 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *