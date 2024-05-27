Commencement in Photos: Gators celebrate graduation

For several hours, Oracle Park was home to a giant celebration where the undergraduate journeys of thousands of students ended — at San Francisco State University’s 2024 commencement on May 24. Occasionally, the sun peeked out from behind the clouds, shining on their regalia as brightly as the smiles on their faces. Tens of thousands of their loved ones also filled the stadium, screaming to release their overflowing excitement and pride.

The event officially began at 3:30 p.m. and lasted well into the evening. Nippy 54-degree-Fahrenheit wind threatened to lift away caps and stoles worth thousands of dollars in total. Despite the cold, hunger and long restroom lines, it was a celebratory occasion. Every graduating student beamed with pride when they walked in front of an SFSU backdrop to be photographed and broadcast on the ballpark’s display.

The new graduates left Oracle Park to head into their futures, with their paths diverging once again.

Graduating students mingle around a cable car on display before commencement begins at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A student strikes a pose as graduating students make their way to their seats at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

President Lynn Mahoney speaks at the commencement ceremony at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)

Audience members play with a beach ball at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco State University faculty from each college and speakers sit in the middle of Oracle Park as Walter Riley, a civil rights activist and attorney, speaks on Friday, May 24, 2024. Riley was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A crowd of graduates cheers at SFSU’s commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)

Graduates wait to receive their diplomas at SFSU’s commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)

Professors cheer as students walk to be photographed at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A student poses for a photo with a diploma cover at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A Muni Metro train full of graduates and their loved ones on its way from Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

City Hall’s lights were purple and gold in honor of SFSU’s class of 2024 on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)