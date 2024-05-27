The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Commencement in Photos: Gators celebrate graduation

The class of 2024 reaches the end of an era at Oracle Park
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Byline photo of Andrew Fogel
Neal Wong and Andrew FogelMay 27, 2024
Graduates+walk+to+receive+their+diplomas+at+SFSU%E2%80%99s+commencement+at+Oracle+Park+on+Friday%2C+May+24%2C+2024.+The+weather+varied+throughout+the+ceremony%2C+with+small+raindrops+and+gusts+of+wind+occasionally+being+felt.+%28Andrew+Fogel+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29%0A
Andrew Fogel
Graduates walk to receive their diplomas at SFSU’s commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. The weather varied throughout the ceremony, with small raindrops and gusts of wind occasionally being felt. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)

For several hours, Oracle Park was home to a giant celebration where the undergraduate journeys of thousands of students ended — at San Francisco State University’s 2024 commencement on May 24. Occasionally, the sun peeked out from behind the clouds, shining on their regalia as brightly as the smiles on their faces. Tens of thousands of their loved ones also filled the stadium, screaming to release their overflowing excitement and pride.

The event officially began at 3:30 p.m. and lasted well into the evening. Nippy 54-degree-Fahrenheit wind threatened to lift away caps and stoles worth thousands of dollars in total. Despite the cold, hunger and long restroom lines, it was a celebratory occasion. Every graduating student beamed with pride when they walked in front of an SFSU backdrop to be photographed and broadcast on the ballpark’s display.

The new graduates left Oracle Park to head into their futures, with their paths diverging once again.

Graduating students mingle around a cable car on display before commencement begins at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

A student strikes a pose as graduating students make their way to their seats at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

President Lynn Mahoney speaks at the commencement ceremony at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Audience members play with a beach ball at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

San Francisco State University faculty from each college and speakers sit in the middle of Oracle Park as Walter Riley, a civil rights activist and attorney, speaks on Friday, May 24, 2024. Riley was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

President Lynn Mahoney speaks at the commencement ceremony at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

A crowd of graduates cheers at SFSU’s commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Graduates wait to receive their diplomas at SFSU’s commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)

Professors cheer as students walk to be photographed at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A student poses for a photo with a diploma cover at Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

A Muni Metro train full of graduates and their loved ones on its way from Oracle Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

City Hall’s lights were purple and gold in honor of SFSU’s class of 2024 on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in City
Joanne, who preferred to not give her last name, is pictured in her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Hosna Zaman occasionally visits Joanne’s home to help take care of her. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco’s caregiving challenge has new solutions
An illustration showing the different methods of transportation students use to get to San Francisco State University, which is known as a commuter school. (Graphic by Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)
The overlooked majority: The commuter student demographic on campus
Ashley Romero, the director and writer of the film, holds a basketball during the movie trailer (Courtesy of Ashley Romero)
Filipino representation highlighted in upcoming Bay Area-based film
More in Graduation
Hannah Khorassani reads about COVID-19 symptoms on her laptop, at her residence in Daly City, Calif., on July 19, 2020.) Khorassanis mother, who lives in Los Angeles, recently tested positive for COVID-19. (Harika Maddala/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Life slows down for SF State graduates in a shrinking job market
The error that participants of the virtual ceremony encountered.
SF State's Virtual Commencement Ceremony breaks the internet
Shyam Soundararajans mother takes his picture at the graduation car parade at Cupertino High School, in Cupertino, Calif., on Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020 (Harika Maddala / Golden Gate Xpress)
High school seniors graduate in their cars
More in Multimedia
Gator Talk: Haight it or love it
Gator Talk: Haight it or love it
Chomp Pod: DeLeon sisters breaking records at SF State
Chomp Pod: DeLeon sisters breaking records at SF State
Chomp Pod: Uprooted from Oakland
Chomp Pod: Uprooted from Oakland
About the Contributors
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Co-Copy Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a third-year journalism student and minoring in urban studies and planning. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, and now as a copy editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay ViewSan Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four SFSU Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading.
Andrew Fogel
Andrew Fogel, Photographer
Andrew Fogel is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine who’s majoring in photojournalism and minoring in labor and employment studies. If he’s not taking photos, Andrew can be found rooting for the various Philadelphia sports teams. He aspires to be either a staff photographer or a sports photographer in the future.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2024 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *