Gators lose 1-0 at home game against Monterey Bay despite resiliency

The San Francisco State University men’s soccer team lost in a tight matchup against California State University, Monterey Bay by a score of 1-0 at Cox Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Gators came back home after suffering two losses on the road in Santa Barbara against the Vanguard University Lions (3-2) and the Westmont College Warriors (4-2). The Cal State Monterey Bay Sea Otters came to Cox Stadium hoping for their first win in two weeks and the Gators were looking to put one win in their column.

“I feel like over there, in the beginning, we were a bit asleep or there were moments where we fell asleep, especially on set pieces,” said SFSU junior midfielder Pablo Salazar. “Today, everybody understood that if we don’t lock in for those moments, then it could cost us to get scored on a lot more.”

Both teams attempted nine shots total but Monterey Bay registered more shots on goal (4-2) than SFSU. The Sea Otters also earned six more corner kicks (8) compared to SFSU’s two corner kicks.

The Gators had the first opportunities in front of Monterey Bay goalkeeper Sean Mattivi but both chances missed the net high above the crossbar.

Six minutes after those early signs of fight and light from the Gators, their opponents were the first and only to make it on the scoreboard. Monterey Bay senior midfielder Eric Vazquez-Acosta, scored off of a rebound, which put them on the board ten minutes in. Vazquez-Acosta’s goal was assisted by senior midfielder Hugo Vargas-Rios.

Three minutes later, Mattivi attempted to catch the ball and it slipped out of his hands. An opportunity for the Gators to take advantage of but nothing was produced from that slippery mistake.

At halftime, the Sea Otters led the score 1-0, corner kicks 4-0 and shots on goal 2-1.

Three minutes in, Monterey Bay’s junior forward Mason Ward attempted a diagonal shot on net but Gators goalkeeper Mario De La Torre prevented him from doubling the Sea Otters’ lead.

The Gators created chances to tie the game in the second half. Seven minutes into the second half, junior forward Mahmoud Shimila had great ball handles as he approached the net but his shot was wide.

The Gators’ ability to control the game and keep the game at an even, hard-fought match remained consistent in the second half. However, neither team was able to score in the second half.

After the Gators’ effort to take advantage of opportunities and neutralize their opponent, the final score remained 1-0 in favor of the visitors. However, the loss didn’t result in a reflection of disappointment and negativity.

Gators goalkeeper Mario De La Torre was proud of himself for his performance against Monterey Bay, stopping eight shots and four shots on goal. Coming off of an injury, De La Torre said he was very proud of his performance against a usually tough team like the Sea Otters.

“I felt like I played a good game,” De La Torre said. “I’ve been slowly coming back and today was my best game of the season.”

De La Torre said his team demonstrated unity in their performance, even after the early lone goal by the Sea Otters.

“The game was a lot of back and forth,” Salazar said. “We played a little more direct today and I feel like we had some opportunities to put it away.”

Gators head coach Sebastian Carrasco said the plan against their competitors was to control the midfield and not allow their opponents to create the plays they’re used to.

“The plan was to try to play as fast as possible in their field, try to get the tempo there and play simple and fast,” Carrasco said. “We tried to make sure they feel pressured and we had our players close to them so they don’t play the way they’re used to.”

Carrasco said he was proud of what he witnessed from his group on the field. He said the team gave them what everyone was looking for out of them, reflecting and representing the program the way they wanted to.

“I feel good because this is a team where even if they score, the result is not in our favor… our guys, they never give up,” Carrasco said. “They’re fighting. They move forward, they’re always looking for another goal and they created opportunities, so I feel good for them.”

Carrasco said the game plan is to be sure everyone is healthy for next week as they prepare for their opening matches in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) regular season against California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and California State University, San Bernardino.

“I think coming together and finally putting it all together will put us in a better position to win games that are tougher,” De La Torre said. “We got a gauntlet coming up and hopefully those performances turn into results soon.”