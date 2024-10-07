Positivity on the field: Issay Bravo uses his experience to encourage others

When student-athletes join a new team, it might be difficult for them to feel inclined to speak up in their new environment. These new chapters can be intimidating for some, like San Francisco State University men’s soccer midfielder Michael Rodriguez.

He recalls how during his first practice with his new team at SFSU, he didn’t have the courage to speak up but notes one key individual who made him comfortable to do so.

“Issay was the first player to come in and tell everybody on the team to give me the ball because he’s seen what I was doing with it,” Rodriguez said. “That little example of not being afraid, having the courage to say something out loud and give me respect, I feel like everyone deserves as a player and even as a student.”

Issay Bravo is a senior midfielder for SFSU’s men’s soccer team. The Stockton native has started in 20 of 23 games total with the team. In 2023, Bravo put up a total of two goals and one assist in 17 games. This season, Bravo has scored three goals and one assist through eight games.

“I feel like I’m helping the team out a little more, impacting a little more this season,” Bravo said. “It’s my senior year, so I’m giving it the best I can do and contribute the best I can to the team.”

Rodriguez said Bravo made him feel like he was a key component of the team and showed him how everything works by example rather than talking.

“He just brings the energy to the team that’s quite different,” Rodriguez said. “Not an energy that’s gonna get you energized or motivated. He’s more of an energy that’s gonna make you feel welcome and make you feel like you’re at home.”

When welcoming new teammates into the soccer family, Bravo likes to reflect on his freshman year and how he always wanted guidance from teammates who were more familiar with the team he would join.

“I always try to make sure they’re always included, having fun and they’re always constantly learning,” Bravo said. “They’re so young and they’re so new into this atmosphere.”

Bravo’s passion for soccer began with a seed planted by his parents. As they took him to soccer practice throughout the years, he started to enjoy the sport and play with his friends, which made it fun and enjoyable for him.

“When I’m on the field, I feel all the stress goes away,” Bravo said. “I’m just having fun and I’m with a bunch of my friends. I feel free-minded and I’m just flowing.”

Bravo first played for Academica SC, a youth sports program based in Turlock, California that develops its players in a setting similar to leagues around the world. Although he didn’t take it seriously at first, the program taught him how to be physically ready for higher-level soccer.

“I felt like it was a big jump,” Bravo said. “Keeping that same level of fun and with friends but also keeping it very serious and training hard.”

Bravo graduated from Franklin High School in 2021 and went to Pacific Union College from 2021 through 2023, according to the university athletics website.

Bravo has played for San Francisco City FC in the USL League Two since the summer of 2023 and was able to learn from coaches and players during his experience.

“I feel like it has given me everything in this life, everything I enjoy,” Bravo said. “It’s just the competitor in me wanting to win and always wanting to improve because there’s always room for improvement. No one’s perfect.”

Throughout his career, Bravo encountered some notable injuries before he transferred to SFSU last year. During the last five games of San Francisco City FC’s 2023 season, Bravo sprained his left ankle and he was out for a week when he attempted to return to play.

Bravo couldn’t wait to get back on the field and tried to play with his healthy right ankle compensating for his injured left ankle. However, he sprained his right ankle a week after the first incident.

Bravo’s recovery took a total of three months following his injuries.

“I tried to do it and that’s how I sprained both of my ankles,” Bravo said. “I just realized I got to rest and once I get back, I have to train twice as hard so I could catch up in those three months I was out.”

Former head coach Pedro Osorio and current head coach Sebastian Carrasco influenced Bravo’s decision to transfer to the university. He says he liked the sense of belonging and community he felt on campus and with his new team.

Senior Kendrick Rivas, a defender on the team, describes Bravo as enthusiastic, funny, and energetic.

“He’s like a brother to me on and off the field,” Rivas said. “He’s very positive, motivated, just someone I can just talk to.”

Carrasco said Bravo comes to the office after training to watch their opponents’ games or to seek advice. He is constantly looking for ways to improve which Carrasco says is a demonstration of Bravo’s dedication to the sport and his awareness of the weight he carries on the team.

“Bravo is a player who always puts the team as a priority,” Carrasco said. “But he knows that he’s an important player for the team and being a starter means a great responsibility.”

Rodriguez also shared a similar sentiment about Bravo.

“I feel like his style of play is just very unselfish, so that goes a long way in every play as far as defensive and offensive,” Rodriguez said. “Just him being unselfish leaves the impact and essentially that energy is contagious.”