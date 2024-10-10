The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
SF Symphony
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
SF Symphony
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
SF Symphony

SFSU to reduce library funding as part of ongoing budget cuts

J. Paul Leonard Library will lose $800,000 over the next two years
Byline photo of Trevor Schock
Trevor Schock, Staff ReporterOctober 10, 2024
Neal Wong
The library building on August 27, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco State University will reduce J. Paul Leonard Library’s funding by approximately 30% over the next two years. It is the latest educational resource affected by university budget cuts. 

According to a statement on the library’s website, the budget will be cut by $400,000 per year totaling $800,000 by Fall 2025. The move will affect the library’s collections, which include books, journals, databases and media. 

These reductions are part of ongoing campus-wide budget cuts as SFSU faces a $13.9 million budget deficit.

Dan Hellman, the collection and development coordinator for the library, explained that staff plans to work with faculty to discuss necessary resources, as well as analyze which journals and databases are least utilized by SFSU’s community to decide which resources to cut. 

“We are just going to be trimming a lot of things that we’re not sure are essential to the collection,” Hellman said. “We will be consulting with faculty but we will also be looking at usage numbers.” 

Discretionary funding, which allows librarians to purchase books they consider essential for the library’s collection including recommendations from professors, will face definitive cuts according to Hellman. However, the library will still be able to add new books to its collection through other outlets and pathways.

“It’s complicated but it doesn’t mean we won’t be getting books,” Hellman said. “We have a number of ways in which we’re getting both physical and e-books continuing to come into the collection, and some of that funding has been reduced, but not cut entirely.”

Mira Foster, SFSU liberal arts librarian, feels that the library is specifically well prepared for these cuts.

“Libraries are made for times like these,” Foster said. “Libraries purchase materials to keep when times aren’t so flush.”

The library plans on reaching out to colleges and programs to request feedback on these cuts.

“I don’t think this is a situation where there should be blame attributed to anybody,” Hellman said. “We’re living in really tough times on this campus. And I want to emphasize, I think this is just another situation where we all are going to need to collaborate to make for the best situation.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Members of Students for Gaza SFSU gather in the Quad on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Jesus Arriaga/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Cobertura en vivo: Estudiantes por Gaza de SFSU inician una huelga de un día
Members of Students for Gaza SFSU gather in the Quad on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Jesus Arriaga/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Live Updates: Students for Gaza SFSU embark on day-long strike
(L-R) Sohrab Ford, Students for Gaza SFSU organizer, and Rama Ali Kased, associate professor in Race and Resistance Studies, speak to an estimated 340 people at the Bay Area Popular Convention for Palestine inside the Islamic Cultural Center of Northern California in Oakland, Calif. on Sept. 15, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Students for Gaza SFSU to hold a day-long strike on campus
About the Contributors
Trevor Schock
Trevor Schock, Staff Reporter
Trevor Schock (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in California studies. Originally from Southern California, he has written for Pasadena City College’s Courier and served as the Arts & Culture Editor for Santa Monica College’s The Corsair. In his free time, he can be found attending local concerts and keeping up with the latest books and movies. Trevor Schock (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Periodismo y se especializa en Estudios Californianos. Oriundo del sur de California, fue el redactor de arte y cultura para Courier, el periódico estudiantil de Pasadena City College. En su tiempo libre, se puede encontrar en conciertos locales o manteniéndose al día con los libros y películas nuevas.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].