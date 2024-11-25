The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

A majority of CSUs have massage chairs. SFSU should get them too.

Adding massage chairs would benefit everybody in these stressful times
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online EditorNov 25, 2024
Neal Wong
Massage chairs at the Stockton Campus of California State University, Stanislaus on August 19, 2024. They are free to use. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

It wasn’t that long ago that I took a train to Stockton and I stopped by the satellite campus of California State University, Stanislaus just to look around. While I was there, I noticed something surprising that San Francisco State University doesn’t have — massage chairs, available for everyone to use for free.

This sparked a journey to see which other CSUs also have massage chairs. Through phone calls, in-person visits, and online searches, I’ve determined that there are more CSUs that do have massage chairs (14) than ones that don’t (9). Of course SFSU is in the minority. It doesn’t surprise me that SFSU is behind a majority of the CSUs in providing proper services and facilities to students; despite new construction, most buildings are old and filled with asbestos.

76.9% of SFSU students reported feeling stressed, according to a National College Health Assessment report from April this year. Stress beats every other mental health issue in impacting SFSU students’ degree progress and academics, according to a version of that assessment in 2021.

Based on those sources, I think it’s clear thousands of people on campus are feeling stressed to some degree. Meanwhile, massage chairs are one of the most popular ways for people to relax and de-stress. 

Now I don’t like massage chairs but I know people who do. Massage chairs allow people to be fondled by furniture and that’s one of the most popular things for people to enjoy these days.

Just look at the data. A recent report published in 2023 revealed that massage chair sales are going up. The massage chair industry is projected to be valued at $9.96 billion by 2030 and it makes sense. The pandemic was stressful, the economy is stressful, and life is stressful — a study from 2022 shows that massage chairs can reduce stress.

Massage chairs at Stonestown Galleria on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

You could argue that SFSU can’t afford them but $599.99 is the price for one highly-rated, yet relatively inexpensive massage chair from Walmart. According to invoices obtained through a public records request, SFSU spent a total of $2,814,285.83 to furnish West Grove Commons. If the university is willing to spend that much money on its students, it can spend a little more — why not buy 10 of those massage chairs?

Where would they go? A room somewhere could be permanently converted into a space dedicated to rest and relaxation, like what Sacramento State, San Jose State, Cal State San Bernardino, Chico State and other CSUs have because they value their students’ health.

Right now, the Holistic Health Learning Center is the closest thing to a permanent space for relaxing, since the Zen Den only operates twice a week. Both of these spaces are just classrooms, not environments created with peace and quiet in mind.

Don’t SFSU students deserve a room with massage chairs and nap areas as much as any other CSU students since we pay a similar amount in tuition and fees? I sure think so.

Faculty would also benefit from the massage chairs.

A rapid scoping review published in 2023 shows that massage chairs can reduce stress, including chronic stress in elders, which is what 23.4% of instructors in the CSU system are or are close to becoming.

Besides that, all instructors at SFSU deserve to relax in massage chairs. Lecturers are worried about staying employed as professors think about how budget cuts will impact their lessons. 

Massage chairs would make life better for everybody who wants to use them. SFSU should join the majority of CSUs in adding massage chairs.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
The Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Oct. 28, 2024. It wasn't here when I came to SFSU in Fall 2021. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Dear future SFSU students…
A photo illustration of Muni buses and light rail vehicles over a photo of Sutro Tower in San Francisco, Calif. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
The best and worst Muni lines in San Francisco
Caption: An illustration representing the challenges an individual may face due to generational language barriers. (Autumn Rose Alvarez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Generational languages are necessary for cultural identity
About the Contributor
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].