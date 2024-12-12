SFSU officials concerned as thousands of students remain unregistered for Spring 2025

San Francisco State University administrators expressed concern over the number of students who have not yet registered for Spring 2025 classes, despite abundant course availability, according to interviews conducted by Golden Gate Xpress.

“Over 6,000 current students who are not graduating who still have not registered for their classes,” said Dr. Lori Beth Way, Vice Provost of Academic Planning and Dean of Undergraduate Education.

University data shows 35,280 open seats available as of Dec. 11, with 18,853 spots in undergraduate sections and 8,263 in graduate courses. However, Dr. Way worries that negative perceptions about class availability may be deterring students from registering.

“What I’m really worried about is we’re having students who think they can’t get their classes,” Dr. Way said. “What we’re hearing is that because of all this negative press that is happening right now, to be honest, students are super discouraged, so they’re not even looking at the class schedule.”

Dr. Way says the university is actively monitoring enrollment patterns and making adjustments where needed. For example, when students recently reported difficulty accessing a business GWAR course, a class cap was raised so more students could register.

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney emailed students last week to remind them to register.

“While you may not always get your first choice of course in a GE category or in your major, there are many options available to keep you on track towards graduation,” Dr. Mahoney said. “Academic advisors and your departments are happy to help you.”

Some students are citing financial reasons for why they haven’t registered yet.

Jenina Ramos, a first-year biology student, plans to transfer to a community college due to rising costs.

“There’s an increase in tuition and also, I just realized that I can’t really pay that much for just one semester,” Ramos said. “So my plan right now is to transfer from SF State to a community college.”

Grace Palace, a junior child development major, attributed her not being registered to end-of-semester pressures.

“Honestly, I either haven’t gone around to it, should have been super busy trying to finish finals and with work,” Palace said. “But also, there’s not a lot of classes to take. A lot of the required classes that I still need to do aren’t available, and if they are available, they’ve been filled up.”

Students who have registered have reported mixed experiences.

Qutab Magrey, a first-year biology student, struggled with a late registration appointment.

“My day was very late and most of the classes I needed were already full,” Magrey said. “Chemistry, biology, there’s a math class as well. So I’m probably just gonna have to crash them, but hope for the best.”

Christopher Garcia Gomez, a first-year electrical engineering student, expressed concern about course availability even after securing his classes.

“The classes have been really to the bare bone this semester and I’m kind of worried about like what next semester is going to look like,” Gomez said.

Fourth-year environmental science student Chelsey Ortiz advises unregistered students to be proactive about seeking help.

“I would say talk to your counselors, see if there’s anything you can do,” Ortiz said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, there’s really nothing you can do and you just gotta wait until those classes become available.”

SFSU director of communications Bobby King emphasized that registration difficulties appear to be isolated cases.

“I see the emails that come to the Office of the President and we’ve literally only received one email from a student who had trouble registering for a class,” King said. “The class is traditionally popular, high-enrolled and difficult to get into.”

Dr. Mahoney emailed faculty members on Dec. 5 and mentioned her concerns.

“Students have expressed concern about access to classes, but as I write this, there are more than 35,000 open seats in classes for spring,” said Dr. Mahoney in the email. “Please, please urge your students to register.”