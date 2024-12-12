The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

SFSU officials concerned as thousands of students remain unregistered for Spring 2025

Administrators have raised concerns about thousands of open seats in courses
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online EditorDec 12, 2024
Neal Wong
The Fine Arts Building seen from the Humanities Building on May 17, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco State University administrators expressed concern over the number of students who have not yet registered for Spring 2025 classes, despite abundant course availability, according to interviews conducted by Golden Gate Xpress.

“Over 6,000 current students who are not graduating who still have not registered for their classes,” said Dr. Lori Beth Way, Vice Provost of Academic Planning and Dean of Undergraduate Education.

University data shows 35,280 open seats available as of Dec. 11, with 18,853 spots in undergraduate sections and 8,263 in graduate courses. However, Dr. Way worries that negative perceptions about class availability may be deterring students from registering.

“What I’m really worried about is we’re having students who think they can’t get their classes,” Dr. Way said. “What we’re hearing is that because of all this negative press that is happening right now, to be honest, students are super discouraged, so they’re not even looking at the class schedule.”

Dr. Way says the university is actively monitoring enrollment patterns and making adjustments where needed. For example, when students recently reported difficulty accessing a business GWAR course, a class cap was raised so more students could register.

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney emailed students last week to remind them to register.

“While you may not always get your first choice of course in a GE category or in your major, there are many options available to keep you on track towards graduation,” Dr. Mahoney said. “Academic advisors and your departments are happy to help you.”

Some students are citing financial reasons for why they haven’t registered yet.

Jenina Ramos, a first-year biology student, plans to transfer to a community college due to rising costs.

“There’s an increase in tuition and also, I just realized that I can’t really pay that much for just one semester,” Ramos said. “So my plan right now is to transfer from SF State to a community college.”

Grace Palace, a junior child development major, attributed her not being registered to end-of-semester pressures.

“Honestly, I either haven’t gone around to it, should have been super busy trying to finish finals and with work,” Palace said. “But also, there’s not a lot of classes to take. A lot of the required classes that I still need to do aren’t available, and if they are available, they’ve been filled up.”

Students who have registered have reported mixed experiences.

Qutab Magrey, a first-year biology student, struggled with a late registration appointment.

“My day was very late and most of the classes I needed were already full,” Magrey said. “Chemistry, biology, there’s a math class as well. So I’m probably just gonna have to crash them, but hope for the best.”

Christopher Garcia Gomez, a first-year electrical engineering student, expressed concern about course availability even after securing his classes.

“The classes have been really to the bare bone this semester and I’m kind of worried about like what next semester is going to look like,” Gomez said.

Fourth-year environmental science student Chelsey Ortiz advises unregistered students to be proactive about seeking help.

“I would say talk to your counselors, see if there’s anything you can do,” Ortiz said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, there’s really nothing you can do and you just gotta wait until those classes become available.”

SFSU director of communications Bobby King emphasized that registration difficulties appear to be isolated cases.

“I see the emails that come to the Office of the President and we’ve literally only received one email from a student who had trouble registering for a class,” King said. “The class is traditionally popular, high-enrolled and difficult to get into.”

Dr. Mahoney emailed faculty members on Dec. 5 and mentioned her concerns.

“Students have expressed concern about access to classes, but as I write this, there are more than 35,000 open seats in classes for spring,” said Dr. Mahoney in the email. “Please, please urge your students to register.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
People carry a casket on their shoulders during the funeral march-styled protest against layoffs and budget cuts on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU faculty mourn job cuts in funeral march
Students walk past flyers on a wall in a Humanities Building stairwell on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
Faculty and students prepare for “Funeral for Education” march
People look through clothes at the Alli Gator’s closet event on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Courtesy of Campus Recreation)
Alli Gator’s Closet returns to the Mashouf Wellness Center
About the Contributor
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].