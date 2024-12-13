The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Students graffiti gallery walls to relieve stress before finals

Associated Students seeks to destigmatize graffiti by freely allowing people to tag blank walls
Byline photo of Elijah Shaw
Elijah Shaw, Staff ReporterDec 13, 2024
Dan Hernandez
Computer science student Edafe Ogege A student spray paints on paper sheets hung in the art gallery of the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)

On Dec. 10, San Francisco State University students got to release some rebellious artistic energy at the Associated Students’ “Graffiti Night.” From now until early next year, the art gallery in the Cesar Chavez Student Center will display drippy paint drawings and unique tags on its walls.

Universities have been big targets for graffiti, including SFSU which has seen political messages being sprayed around campus. However, Graffiti Night gave students a free space to leave their marks and share their art temporarily. 

“We wanted to give the students the opportunity to express themselves and really reframe the pejoratives that are around graffiti,” said Amylah Charles, director of the art gallery.

Charles chose graffiti as the style of the night as a way for students to “unwind and express themselves in a way they don’t get to do often.”

About a dozen different colors of spray paint cans were available for attendees to use and art gallery staff rolled out paper to cover more walls as more students began painting. For many who participated in the event, it was their very first time making art with spray paint. 

Nursing student Justice Okoro traded his usual paintbrush for a spray can and painted at the gallery between finals. 

“I had to work on a lot of stuff like projects so it’s a good way to blow off some steam,” Okoro said.

Although he came to SFSU to study science, Okoro is still interested in making art. He left by writing “suiiiiii” on the wall, which refers to Cristiano Ronaldo, his favorite football player, as his inspiration. 

Computer science student Edafe Ogege poses as he grabs a can of spray paint in the art gallery of the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)

One person painted a simple picture of their cat, Ming, while others wrote messages like “God is Love.” 

Charles was proud to give students the chance to express themselves through an art form that is often controversial. 

“A lot of times people treated it like it’s a nuisance or it’s something to be looked upon negatively but it’s just a form of creative expression,” Charles said. 

G Huennekens, a first-year apparel design student, took a large space on one of the walls for a painting of a rose and a mystical-looking eye.

Huennekens’s experience with spray paint was limited to “getting a base coat on something but never actually drawing with it before.” However, Huennekens has a long history of drawing and other traditional art forms, including crocheting and fabric work, which shows up in pants they made themselves.

They said it was pretty cool to be able to paint their made-up characters on a large scale in the gallery.

“I’ve been almost on every surface by this point,” said Huennekens.

The gallery lives on the third floor of the Cesar Chavez building at the entrance to the Multicultural Center. That location makes them a big collaborator with campus groups to put on cultural events throughout the year.

“I think that’s a wonderful collaboration that we have, which is able to uplift others with the vicinity of creativity and art,” said Assistant Director Jermaine Fulgham. 

Fulgham wanted to emphasize that the art gallery is open to any and all students. 

“We don’t have no type of gender norms. We don’t have no type of segregation,” said Flugham. “That’s why we can have a plethora of different people come in and have fun when they enter the art gallery.”

Fulgham was responsible for collecting and ordering the materials for the afternoon such as paint, paper, masks and the food. 

The event was planned to last from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with pizza arriving midway through. However, the painting portion had to be cut short due to a lack of ventilation in the space being painted. 

“Since the semester is about to conclude, we’re going to go ahead and leave it up for the rest of the semester, so that students can see the art,” Charles said.

The next exhibition that Associated Students is holding in the gallery will be in February for Black History Month.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in A&E
Olivienne Beard dances to “Paint the Town” by LOONA during the Asian Student Union Talent Show in Jack Adams Hall on Dec. 6, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Activism, dancing, singing and martial arts take the stage at ASU talent show
Liz Hernández poses for a portrait at the Office for the Study of the Ordinary on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Jesus Arriaga / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Office of the Study of the Ordinary prompts students to examine the little things
Sal Hernandez and Ti Secrease rehearse a scene from the play “Everybody” where Death comes to pick the character named Everybody. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU theatre program’s fall play “Everybody” to debut in October
About the Contributors
Elijah Shaw
Elijah Shaw, Staff Reporter
Elijah Shaw (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in Africana Studies. Elijah moved to San Francisco after high school to live in a center of activism, culture and acceptance. He has evolved a childhood passion for playing and learning about video games into working in games media as a public relations specialist for Uppercut Crit and a freelance reviewer. When he isn't working, Elijah is catching up on dozens of games and using his library card for its greatest power, reading comics. Elijah Shaw (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Estudios Africanos. Elijah se mudó a San Francisco después de la escuela secundaria para vivir en un centro de activismo, cultura y aceptación. De niño, le encantaba jugar y aprender sobre videojuegos, lo que se ha convertido en una carrera profesional en los medios de videojuegos como especialista en relaciones públicas para Uppercut Crit y como crítico independiente. Cuando no está trabajando, Elijah se pone al día con docenas de juegos y utiliza su tarjeta de biblioteca para leer cómics.
Dan Hernandez
Dan Hernandez, A&E Editor
Dan Hernandez (he/him) is the Arts & Entertainment editor and former visuals editor for Golden Gate Xpress, majoring in journalism and minoring in business administration. He is an award-winning multimedia journalist who does press photography and news reporting. He started in journalism as a 15-year-old staff writer for The Advocate at Contra Costa College before becoming editor-in-chief as a high school senior. Outside of journalism, he is probably camping on a road trip, playing water polo, riding his bike or sipping on a Baja Blast. He also goes by the nickname “Biscuit.” Dan Hernandez (él) es redactor de arte y entretenimiento para Golden Gate Xpress. Anteriormente, era redactor visual para el periódico. Estudia periodismo con una concentración en administración de negocios. Es un periodista de multimedia premiado que se dedica a la fotografía de prensa y la cobertura de noticias. Su carrera en periodismo empezó a los 15 años cuando empezó a escribir para The Advocate en Contra Costa College. Se convirtió en el director del periódico en su último año de la secundaria. Fuera del periodismo, se puede encontrar acampando, jugando waterpolo, montando en bicicleta o disfrutando de un Baja Blast. También es conocido por el apoyo “Biscuit”.