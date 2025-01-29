The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

SFSU’s science and engineering buildings project reaches the finish line

STEM facilities from the 1950s were recently upgraded
Byline photo of Autumn Rose Alvarez
Autumn Rose Alvarez, Staff ReporterJan 29, 2025
Gabriel Carver
The newly-renovated Science Building at San Francisco State University on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
The west facade of the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

After almost a decade of reconstruction and halted plans, San Francisco State University welcomed a renovated Science Building and the Science and Engineering Innovation Center — the most recent additions to the department since the 1950s.

“This was a $150 million dollar project,” said Dr. Carmen Domingo, the dean of the College of Science and Engineering. “Once we were able to acquire those funds, we had to demolish two-thirds of the Science Building, and then we kept the portion that has the large lecture halls.”

With five floors spacious and naturally lit, with student and faculty collaboration spaces, to dedicated labs and study rooms, the modern SEC facility is a modernized innovation that welcomed STEM majors and faculty in the Fall 2024 semester.

Dr. Domingo said the design wasn’t complete without input from students early on into the construction. 

“We wanted to make sure that we heard from the students,” Dr. Domingo said. “They wanted the [SEC] building to be welcoming and be a place where they could meet with their friends, hang out, study and find the faculty. They helped us choose the color palette that we see on each of the floors.”

A classroom in the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

While reflecting on the SEC building, Dr. Kwok Siong Teh, a professor and director of the School of Engineering, remembered the old Science Building and hoped for advanced hands-on learning experiences through new equipment, faculty and student engagement and a renewed building quality that didn’t include leaky ceilings and buckets to catch water droplets on rainy days.

Dr. Teh said he was satisfied with the outcomes as there are no buckets, and added that the infrastructure of classrooms can change to cater to a range of studies offered on campus and support future generations of engineers and scholars contributing toward a “cross-pollination of ideas.”

“They are reconfigurable,” Dr. Teh said about the rooms. “If a certain area does not attract more funding or they are lower in line with modern needs, we can quickly pivot and change up the lab space to cater to different fields.”

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Another new feature of the building is its energy sourcing. Rather than being run off of natural gas electricity like other campus structures, Dr. Teh noted that the entire building is electrically powered and “environmentally conscious.” 

“There’s no natural gas,” Dr. Teh said. “The idea is that we are looking at energy sustainability, which is also a very big part of the vision for the School of Engineering. The curriculum also should reflect that. We want to inculcate that in our students going forward.”

The two-part rebuilding concluded with the renovated Science Building. 

In 2014, the school was notified about numerous health and safety concerns that some outdated parts of the building posed — asbestos, non-paint related lead and mercury vapors among other causes of concern that originated from stored artifacts.

A conference room in the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Prior coverage by Golden Gate Xpress reports that California gave SFSU nine citations and a $4,765 fine, in addition to one other citation from the Division of Occupational Health and Safety for “a lack of maintenance on hazards within the Science Building and for a shortage of safety trainings and warning signs for employees who worked near asbestos.” As a result, the president at the time considered demolishing the building and building something new. 

Dr. Domingo said that out of the most recent building renovations to the Science Building, “about 75% are unrelated to the small-scale renovations in 2014,” which included “fixing spaces” for appropriate learning. 

“The building was not behind schedule,” Dr. Domingo said. “Only the oldest parts of the building were renovated because some parts were deemed OK for use.”

The Science Building, which opened on the first day of the Spring 2025 semester, now includes new furniture, student club spaces, and large lecture halls to fit up to 200 students. The building is also earthquake-resistant, according to Dr. Domingo. 

However, students still think the building feels empty as the freshly painted halls lead to labs and classrooms stacked with stools and shelves without equipment. Domingo said the current quietness is due to most classes not expected to move in until later into the semester.

Fourth-year cellular biology student Mark Calderon is used to having his classes in other buildings around campus. After walking into the refreshed Science Building for the first time, he said it was nice but lacked completion.

“It felt unfinished,” Calderon said. “I hope that future students can get hands-on lab experiences that aren’t outdated.”

A lounge area on the ground floor of the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

As the SEC is already complete and the Science Building grows in the number of classes held there, Dr. Domingo said she envisions a place for educational thriving.

“It’s my hope that the students will really flourish with all the new resources,” Dr. Domingo said. “I think that’s the idea that now we hope that all of the investment in time and energy of constructing a new building will then play out in the advancement of our students.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
The Administration Building at San Francisco State University on Feb. 23, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU administrators worry as Sonoma State University cuts departments, programs
Persis Karim poses for a portrait outside the August Coppola Theater on Nov. 21, 2024. (Jesus Arriaga / Golden Gate Xpress)
Closure of pioneering Center for Iranian Diaspora Studies leaves void in community
UPD officers lock down the main campus on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (Autumn DeGrazia for Golden Gate Xpress)
Vandalism identified as cause of shelter-in-place order at SFSU
About the Contributors
Autumn Rose Alvarez
Autumn Rose Alvarez, Staff Reporter
Autumn Alvarez is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. She is a journalism major with a minor in Spanish. Born and raised in the small city of Milpitas, Autumn chased her passion for writing at De Anza Community College where she earned an associate’s degree in journalism. Before transferring to SFSU in Fall 2023, Autumn wrote and edited for three semesters for De Anza’s award-winning newspaper, La Voz. She also runs her church's monthly podcast called For You that centers on youth lifestyle and Christianity. When she isn’t looking for her next story, Autumn can be found in the gym, solving crossword puzzles and guzzling cold brew. Autumn Alvarez es reportera para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Periodismo con una especialización en español. Autumn nació en una ciudad pequeña llamada Milpitas, y decidió dedicarse a su pasión, la escritura, en De Anza Community College. Recibió su título de Asociado en Periodismo de la De Anza Community College. Antes de transferirse a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco durante el otoño de 2023, Autumn escribió y editó para el periódico premiado de la De Anza, La Voz, durante tres semestres. Además, dirige For You, un podcast mensual centrado en la vida de la juventud y Cristianidad para su iglesia. Cuando no está en busca de su próximo reportaje, Autumn se puede encontrar en el gimnasio, resolviendo crucigramas o disfrutando de un cold brew.
Gabriel Carver
Gabriel Carver, Staff Photographer
Gabriel Carver (he/him) is a third-year photojournalism student and minoring in kinesiology. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the city that sculpted him as a person and brought him to his hard, photography. He is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and hopes to learn from the best. Gabriel enjoys physical activities and jazz. Gabriel Carver (él) es un estudiante de tercer año y estudia Fotoperiodismo con una especialización en Kinesiología. Es de Sacramento,  la ciudad que le influyó para convertirse en un fotógrafo serio. Es fotógrafo para Golden Gate Xpress y espera  aprender de los mejores. A Gabriel le gusta la actividad física y la música jazz. 