ICE rumors spark uneasiness for SFSU’s first week back

As students returned to San Francisco State University for the first week of the Spring 2025 semester, at least two rumors circulated about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents being on campus. University officials couldn’t confirm any of them.

The rumors, shared on Thursday and Friday, all said one or more ICE agents entered the administration building.

Dr. Frederick Smith, Associate Vice President of Equity & Community Inclusion, said nothing has been verified by the University Police Department and spreading unconfirmed rumors like these can be harmful to those who are undocumented.

An undocumented student, who wanted to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said while he wasn’t afraid, he felt the need to be more cautious.“I feel like I’m limiting my access to going out to more public places with my friends or taking public transportation, so I am being a little more careful,” he said.

He said his lawyer helped him understand his rights as an undocumented person. However, he felt worried for those who are undocumented and don’t speak English.

“I know a lot of people don’t even speak the language,” he said. “That’s probably what’s going through my mind the most these days rather than concerns for myself.”

Mark Calderon, a fourth-year student, said he felt uneasy amidst mass deportations even though he wouldn’t be directly affected.

“I feel like the students, or at least my friends and family, know that there is a possibility ICE could be near them,” Calderon said. “It’s like a mental thing that makes them feel uncomfortable. More stress, more pressure, on top of issues they might have at home.”

For first-year student Sadie Cardenas, the rumors of immigration officers possibly lurking around were another added stress.

“There’s so many students of color on our campus and regardless of whether or not they’re undocumented, it affects everyone,” said Cardenas. “It affects our peace and our state of mind and just how secure we can feel as a campus and the future of this generation.”

In response to the heightened anxiety around campus, SFSU continued working to provide a sense of stability and support.

“What we heard this week, and again they are rumors, did impact some of our students,” Dr. Smith said. “Luckily through the leadership and guidance of our Dream Resource Center staff and student organization I.D.E.A.S., they both provided some really great guidance to help people stay calm and really work toward helping the students, staff and faculty who might need it the most.”

In January 2017, the Dream Resource Center was established to support students who may be undocumented or living in mixed-status households. According to their website, all undocumented students are welcome to use their services “regardless of DACA, AB 540/SB 68, and/or CA Dream Act eligibility.”

The website also says the DRC provides leadership and professional opportunities, financial aid resources, connections to legal support and informational workshops to help undocumented students succeed academically.

Although San Francisco is a sanctuary city, SFSU — like other California State University campuses — is not designated as a sanctuary campus, which is a campus that limits cooperation with ICE. Still, SFSU supports vulnerable students through partnering with the San Francisco Interfaith Council, according to Dr. Smith.

The university has also provided information on dealing with immigration-related matters.

On Jan. 17, Dr. Ingrid Williams, associate vice president of Human Resources, and Dr. Jamillah Moore, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, sent a campus-wide email to students and staff regarding what to do in the event that ICE is on campus.

“UPD is the official department for direct communication with immigration officers,” the email stated. “If an immigration officer approaches you while on campus, please contact or refer them to the University Police Department at 415-338-2222 or [email protected]. When contacting UPD via phone, tell the dispatcher you need the on-duty police manager for immediate response to immigration officers on campus and the location where you need assistance.”

It also listed SFSU designees for students and faculty to contact in the case that ICE is encountered. Dr. Moore and Dr. Smith are the designees for students, and Dr. Williams is the designee for employees.

After reflecting on the past week, Dr. Smith expressed appreciation for the university’s efforts to support and protect its community during this time.

“We’ve seen a strong outpouring of care from faculty,” Dr. Smith said. “This week alone, we’ve received numerous calls, emails and even visits to the Student Services Center from faculty members asking for ‘Know Your Rights’ cards and inquiring about other ways they can support students.”

The email to staff and faculty listed resources for those needing support and information: