ICE rumors spark uneasiness for SFSU’s first week back

Undocumented students left uncertain after rumors circulate on social media
Daniela Haro, Staff ReporterFeb 3, 2025
Paula Sibulo
Rumors of ICE agents on campus after anticipation of mass deportations. (Generated by Magic Studio, prompt by Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)

As students returned to San Francisco State University for the first week of the Spring 2025 semester, at least two rumors circulated about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents being on campus. University officials couldn’t confirm any of them. 

Screenshots of rumors of ICE officers shared by SFSU students. (Photo illustration by Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

The rumors, shared on Thursday and Friday, all said one or more ICE agents entered the administration building.

Dr. Frederick Smith, Associate Vice President of Equity & Community Inclusion, said nothing has been verified by the University Police Department and spreading unconfirmed rumors like these can be harmful to those who are undocumented. 

An undocumented student, who wanted to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said while he wasn’t afraid, he felt the need to be more cautious.“I feel like I’m limiting my access to going out to more public places with my friends or taking public transportation, so I am being a little more careful,” he said.

He said his lawyer helped him understand his rights as an undocumented person. However, he felt worried for those who are undocumented and don’t speak English.

I know a lot of people don’t even speak the language,” he said. “That’s probably what’s going through my mind the most these days rather than concerns for myself.”

Mark Calderon, a fourth-year student, said he felt uneasy amidst mass deportations even though he wouldn’t be directly affected.

“I feel like the students, or at least my friends and family, know that there is a possibility ICE could be near them,” Calderon said. “It’s like a mental thing that makes them feel uncomfortable. More stress, more pressure, on top of issues they might have at home.”

For first-year student Sadie Cardenas, the rumors of immigration officers possibly lurking around were another added stress. 

“There’s so many students of color on our campus and regardless of whether or not they’re undocumented, it affects everyone,” said Cardenas. “It affects our peace and our state of mind and just how secure we can feel as a campus and the future of this generation.”

In response to the heightened anxiety around campus, SFSU continued working to provide a sense of stability and support. 

“What we heard this week, and again they are rumors, did impact some of our students,” Dr. Smith said. “Luckily through the leadership and guidance of our Dream Resource Center staff and student organization I.D.E.A.S., they both provided some really great guidance to help people stay calm and really work toward helping the students, staff and faculty who might need it the most.” 

In January 2017, the Dream Resource Center was established to support students who may be undocumented or living in mixed-status households. According to their website, all undocumented students are welcome to use their services “regardless of DACA, AB 540/SB 68, and/or CA Dream Act eligibility.” 

The website also says the DRC provides leadership and professional opportunities, financial aid resources, connections to legal support and informational workshops to help undocumented students succeed academically. 

Although San Francisco is a sanctuary city, SFSU — like other California State University campuses — is not designated as a sanctuary campus, which is a campus that limits cooperation with ICE. Still, SFSU supports vulnerable students through partnering with the San Francisco Interfaith Council, according to Dr. Smith.  

The university has also provided information on dealing with immigration-related matters.

On Jan. 17, Dr. Ingrid Williams, associate vice president of Human Resources, and Dr. Jamillah Moore, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, sent a campus-wide email to students and staff regarding what to do in the event that ICE is on campus.

“UPD is the official department for direct communication with immigration officers,” the email stated. “If an immigration officer approaches you while on campus, please contact or refer them to the University Police Department at 415-338-2222 or [email protected]. When contacting UPD via phone, tell the dispatcher you need the on-duty police manager for immediate response to immigration officers on campus and the location where you need assistance.”

It also listed SFSU designees for students and faculty to contact in the case that ICE is encountered. Dr. Moore and Dr. Smith are the designees for students, and Dr. Williams is the designee for employees.

After reflecting on the past week, Dr. Smith expressed appreciation for the university’s efforts to support and protect its community during this time. 

“We’ve seen a strong outpouring of care from faculty,” Dr. Smith said. “This week alone, we’ve received numerous calls, emails and even visits to the Student Services Center from faculty members asking for ‘Know Your Rights’ cards and inquiring about other ways they can support students.” 

The email to staff and faculty listed resources for those needing support and information: 

About the Contributors
Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Staff Reporter
Paula Sibulo is a staff reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor, and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula most recently worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. During her free time, she enjoys creating content for her blog, Sibulo's Scoop, and doing ceramics! ​​Paula Sibulo es reportera para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Artes de Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA) con una Especialización en Periodismo. Al crecer en Marietta, Ohio, Paula solía visitar su estación de noticias local, lo que generó su interés en el periodismo. Antes de asistir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, era reportera, presentadora y directora de redes sociales en Elk Grove, California, para el programa de noticias de televisión de su escuela secundaria, Wolfpack TV. Recientemente trabajó en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante de noticias, reportando desde la ciudad capital de Charleston, West Virginia. En su tiempo libre, le gusta crear contenido para su blog, Sibulo's Scoop, y hacer cerámica.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. El es un orgulloso San Franciscano que nació y creció en la ciudad y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].