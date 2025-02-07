San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie promises fresh leadership and change

In his first month of mayorship, San Francisco’s 46th Mayor Daniel Lurie plans to address the city’s issues including public health, the safety of residents and economic revitalization.

With plans of strengthening San Francisco, Lurie takes steps in the fields of police presence, drug enforcement, and the city’s housing and fentanyl crises.

Within the first few weeks of his mayorship, Lurie passed the fentanyl emergency ordinance with a 10-1 vote by the Board of Supervisors. Lurie was insistent on his commitment to public safety and implemented a hiring freeze that was exempt to first responders.

Lurie has a long way to go in his four years of mayoral duties, but residents are intrigued by the new methods that the new mayor is bringing to the table concerning public health and safety.

Lurie recently launched the San Francisco Police Department hospitality task force. This will send out more police resources to areas of San Francisco including the Moscone Convention Center, Yerba Buena Gardens and Union Square. The launch’s features will include increased police presence, dedicated resources and business and visitor support, according to a press conference on Feb. 6.

“This is the worst state of the city I’ve seen,” said Patricia Nyguen, a resident who has lived in the Ingleside District of the city for over 40 years.“I hope that he brings a fresh approach to the landmark that we have had for so long, it’s a chronic problem that we’ve had for so long.”

Other spectators are curious about the new leadership and question Lurie’s background — one who lacks political experience.

“This mayor, since he’s from the outside, maybe he’ll change that,” said Steven Chin, a longtime SoMa resident. “Maybe it’ll be things that are based on experience and merit rather than who you know. I want that to change, that would be ideal.”

Chin noted that former Mayor London Breed worked with people from previous administrations.

In addition to being the heir of Levi’s, Lurie founded a nonprofit organization called Tipping Point in 2005. The nonprofit organization works towards aiding people experiencing poverty, homelessness, a lack of education and employment. It was a way for Bay Area residents to “get people engaged and involved in giving back,” according to its website.

Lurie then went on as a host committee chair for Super Bowl 50. After raising over $12 million for charity through this organization and donating $7.3 million to nonprofits in the Bay Area, the donations were granted to organizations like “The Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco, the Ecology Center in Alameda, the SF-Marin Food Bank, the San Jose Conservation Corps and many more,” according to the Super Bowl 50’s website.

Lurie outlined his strategy to tackle the obstacles he faces ahead in San Francisco.

“Helping people feel safe walking downtown is the key to unleashing our city’s comeback.,” said Lurie in a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 6. “The Hospitality Task Force will break down silos to increase the police presence across the areas that drive our city’s economy — not just during large conferences but 365 days a year. With a safe, bustling downtown, we will attract businesses, shoppers, tourists and conventions — creating jobs, generating revenue and helping us provide better services for everyone in San Francisco.”

District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan made a statement at a Feb 5. press conference regarding the state of the city and the hope that she wants to instill in residents of San Francisco following Lurie’s inauguration.

“We’re sending a message that San Francisco is here, and San Francisco is celebrating,” Chan said. “We are a sanctuary. We are going to have a brighter and greater future to come.”

Lurie said he looks forward to highlighting the history and diversity in San Francisco during his term as mayor at the press conference.

“This is a time to celebrate our shared history and the diversity that makes San Francisco one of the most, if not the most, dynamic cities in the world.”