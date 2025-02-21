The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Trump’s First 100: Athletes, students react to transgender sports ban

While SFSU athletics remain quiet after Trump’s “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order, students speak out
Byline photo of Autumn Rose Alvarez
Byline photo of Travis Raburn
Autumn Rose Alvarez and Travis RaburnFeb 21, 2025
Gabriel Carver
Samantha Varona poses for a portrait at the Mashouf Wellness Center Field on Feb. 20, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

In the midst of the Trump administration’s policies to uphold the belief that there are only two genders, San Francisco State University athletes and the LGBTQ+ community are determined to preserve the campus and playing fields as accepting environments. 

President Trump’s signage of the “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order on Feb. 5 also changed the NCAA’s policies requiring all student-athletes to practice and compete on mens and womens teams respectively. 

As of 2022, there are 520,000 NCAA student athletes. The NCAA’s president, Charlie Baker, testified during a December congressional meeting that he was aware of fewer than 10 NCAA athletes who identified as transgender, a number representing fewer than 0.01% of the organization’s athletes.

This follows a streak of orders since his inauguration affecting the LGBTQ+ community, including the defense from “gender ideology” and protection of children from “chemical and surgical mutilation.” This supervision of funds mirrors January’s federal funding freeze aimed to cut off money for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion organizations to instead reinstate merit-based hiring. 

However, a loss of federal funding is what CSUs, including San Francisco State University, fear and why some departments on campus remain silent.

Due to concerns about the funding process, Interim Director of Athletics Brandon Davis said the athletics department and presumably others are “hesitant to speak until they get clarity.”

But as university departments remain on the hush, students and athletes alike are choosing the alternative. 

Olivia Rollins is a co-captain of the University of San Francisco women’s rugby club. According to her, about 70% of the team identifies as LGBTQ+. Rollins said she felt disheartened after hearing about the ban and is determined to keep the team an LGBTQ+ friendly environment. 

“What you identify with and what you feel safe as is way more important than any sort of biology,” Rollins said. “I also think that, especially for rugby culture in general, it’s very positive and very uplifting.”

Regarding biological male and female physical traits, SFSU women’s rugby club co-captain Anna Timmerman explained that while there are some genetic differences between men and women, playing sports goes beyond someone’s chosen gender. 

“I know that there have been arguments for people saying that genetically, men are built with more muscle mass,” Timmerman said. “And women technically have more fat mass than men. But I think the same thing that goes for sports is like, it doesn’t matter who’s playing it. It’s about how hard you train. And I think mindset is a really big component in this.”

Jake Ni, captain of SFSU’s co-ed water polo club, poses in front of the Gymnasium on Feb. 17, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

However, for water polo captain Jake Ni, who oversees the co-ed club at SFSU, swimming is more body autonomy dependent. Ni points to the larger height and “classic hip bone thing” between men and women.

A random guy that swam competitively for the men’s, just to switch to the women’s, it’s like, there’s a huge discrepancy between the two,” Ni said.

Despite these differences, Ni said that competing on a gender-based team is concluded on a case-by-case basis of skill and strength. The type of competitive mindset and skill level is what earns you a spot on the team, said Ni.

“So for the women transitioning to men, I’m like, ‘have at it,’” he said. “If you can match our skill level, you’ve earned your spot on the team right? If they’re like 6-foot-4, highly muscular and like highly athletic and have been playing for years, then just recently transitioned, became a trans woman. Yeah, we’ll have to take that with a grain of salt because even the stature itself is huge.”

Gray K. identifies as non-binary and works at the Education and Referral Organization for Sexuality at SFSU, a peer education group with Associated Students. They say the sports ban and other anti-transgender legislation have made LGBTQ+ students feel on edge.

“I think it’s more dangerous [to be LGBTQ+] because more right-wingers and Trumpers are empowered,” Gray said. “They literally [have been] empowered to be loud.”

According to a 2021 study conducted by the UCLA School of Law, transgender people are four times more likely to be victims of violent crime compared to cisgender people. 

“I’m scared for other people,” Gray said. “I’m scared for my friends. I’m scared for everybody.”

But on and off the field, Gray says transgender athletes’ teammates should feel a sense of community towards one another, not discomfort. 

“I want to reassure women who feel like they’ve been fighting for women’s rights that they also [should] feel in community with these trans women,” Gray said. “Because you are, whether you believe it or not.” 

Echoing Gray, SFSU rugby player Samantha Varona said the ban won’t change the team’s acceptance policy “regardless of where someone stands” on the ban.

“I don’t really think that this is something that will deteriorate our team or any other teams,” Varona said. “I know many teams we’ve played against don’t have an issue with it [transgender athletes] and I know me and my team, we don’t either.”

According to Davis, the CSU is still considering its plan of action in response to the ban.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Politics
Protesters in front of City Hall on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Santiago Contreras / Golden Gate Xpress)
Hundreds protest against Trump and Musk outside SF City Hall and Tesla showroom
Miembros de La Raza, Xiomar González e Isabel Parrado, explican los impactos que los nuevos planes de deportación de Trump han tenido en la comunidad latine el miércoles 12 de febrero de 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
Trump's First 100: San Francisco, SFSU respond to Trump's deportation plan
About the Contributors
Autumn Rose Alvarez
Autumn Rose Alvarez, Politics Editor
Autumn Rose Alvarez is the politics editor for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a journalism major with a minor in Spanish. Born and raised in the small city of Milpitas, Autumn chased her passion for writing at De Anza Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in journalism. Before transferring to SFSU in Fall 2023, Autumn wrote and edited for three semesters for De Anza’s award-winning newspaper, La Voz. She also runs her church’s podcast called For You, which centers on youth lifestyle and Christianity. When she isn’t looking for her next story, Autumn can be found in the gym, solving crossword puzzles and guzzling cold brew.
Travis Raburn
Travis Raburn, Multimedia Editor
Travis Raburn (he/him) is the multimedia editor for Golden Gate Xpress. A senior double majoring in journalism and international relations, he grew up in South Carolina and discovered a passion for journalism during a research internship in Oregon, where he collaborated with documentarians. When he's not in the newsroom, Travis enjoys hiking and listening to smooth jazz.
Gabriel Carver
Gabriel Carver, Visuals Editor
Gabriel Carver (he/him) is a third-year photojournalism student and minoring in kinesiology. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the city that sculpted him as a person and brought him to his art, photography. He is the visuals editor for Golden Gate Xpress and hopes to learn from the best. Gabriel enjoys physical activities and jazz.
Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Staff Photographer
Seamus Geoghegan (they/them) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. They are majoring in journalism and minoring in political science at San Francisco State University, having transferred from City College of San Francisco. Born in San Francisco, they have worked at many local student publications including The Lowell at Lowell High and as the editor-in-chief of The Guardsman at City College. When they aren’t shooting photos or chasing leads, they enjoy walking through the city’s many beautiful parks and neighborhoods as well as browsing YouTube’s endless catalog of cooking videos. They can be reached at [email protected]