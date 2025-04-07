The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Anti-trans athlete activist Riley Gaines to return to SFSU

The conservative organization will host Riley Gaines this Tuesday, while other student orgs are holding events against transphobia
Byline photo of Trevor Schock
Byline photo of Paula Sibulo
Trevor Schock and Paula SibuloApr 7, 2025
Haley Abarca
A booth for Turning Point USA across from Malcolm X Plaza promotes speaker Riley Gaines’ upcoming arrival to campus on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

On April 8, the conservative non-profit organization Turning Point USA will be bringing anti-transgender athlete activist Riley Gaines back to San Francisco State University after more than two years. In collaboration with the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, TPUSA will be hosting the controversial former athlete at the Seven Hills Conference Center.

The last time TPUSA’s SFSU chapter hosted Gaines, the event resulted in a massive protest against Gaines and an accusation by Gaines of assault by a student during the protest that the University Police Department found no evidence of.

Gaines was a former competitive swimmer at the University of Kentucky. Since then, she has retired from swimming and has become an advocate for banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.

An hour before the event, a group called Mutual Support will host a soccer game outside of the conference center in protest against transphobic speakers and in support of trans rights, according to flyers found on campus. At approximately the same time of the event, the Associated Students Queer & Trans Resource Center will host an event titled “Centering Trans Voices.” This event will feature a panel on the lived experiences and advocacy of transgender individuals, with several professors from campus participating. Alexa Huaman, the center’s director, is hosting the event to help transgender people on campus feel safe and included.

Alexa Huaman, the director of the Queer & Trans Resource Center, speaks during an interview on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

“It’s a really scary time for trans and queer people, so I’m really making this event to be like, ‘Hey, it’s crazy, but it’s always been a crazy path for us,’” Huaman said. “It’s nothing new, but this is what’s happened in the past, and this is why it’s relevant now.” 

Takumi Sugawara, president of SFSU’s TPUSA chapter, says his organization is bringing Gaines back in part because they want to rewrite the script of the last Gaines event.

“We want to have her back because last time, while the event itself was successful, the way it ended wasn’t the way that we wanted to end,” Sugawara said. 

He described the ending of that event as Gaines being held hostage, locked in a classroom for hours in fear of protesters. That event spurred a large protest against Gaines that resulted in significant media coverage.

Rochelle Henare, a track and field Gator athlete, and her fellow teammates were invited to the event via an Instagram direct message from Kaitlynn Wheeler, an ambassador for the Riley Gaines Center. Henare is contemplating attending TPUSA’s event in opposition and does not support the aims of Gaines and her team. 

“Personally, I’m not a fan,” Henare said. “There should be no reason that you’re mad that there’s 10 trans people in NCAA out of the maybe 50,000 that there are.”

Charlie Baker, the president of the NCAA, has stated that there are fewer than 10 transgender athletes out of 510,000 athletes currently competing in college sports. This is less than 0.01% of the organization’s athletes.

Henare brought up a fact in Gaines’ story — Gaines tied for fifth place with Lia Thomas, rather than being tied for first.

“If it really were that unfair, the athlete that you’re complaining about definitely would have gotten first place,” Henare said.

As a student-athlete, she believes the real fight for women’s sports is in fighting against the recent cuts to many California State University sports teams.

Leading up to the event, TPUSA has been tabling in the quad to promote Gaines’ arrival. This has led to students engaging with the club directly. Gisele Chua, an English education student, discussed the event with Sugawara, who was tabling.

“I guess SF State should prohibit free speech — I know that’s a constitutional right, and they would act aggressive if we didn’t allow them to be on here, but I personally disagree with them being here because SF State is very progressive and liberal,” Chua said. “We don’t want hate speech, and that’s the thing; what they want to say is hate speech because they’re transphobic and they don’t want transgender people to participate in sports.” 

TPUSA’s event with Gaines will take place at the Seven Hills Conference Center. The QTRC’s event, “Centering Trans Voices” will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the University Club in the Cesar Chavez Student Center, and the soccer game will take place at 5:30 p.m.

About the Contributors
Trevor Schock
Trevor Schock, A&E/Opinions Editor
Trevor Schock (he/him) is the arts and entertainment/opinions editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in California studies. Originally from Southern California, he has written for Pasadena City College’s Courier and served as the arts & culture editor for Santa Monica College’s The Corsair. In his free time, he can be found attending local concerts and hosting a radio show on BFF.FM. Trevor Schock (él) es el editor de artes y entretenimiento/opiniones para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en estudios de California. Originalmente del sur de California, ha escrito para Courier de Pasadena City College y fue editor de arte y cultura para The Corsair de Santa Monica College. En su tiempo libre, se le puede encontrar asistiendo a conciertos locales y presentando un programa de radio en BFF.FM.
Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-Chief
Paula Sibulo is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a third-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula previously worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoys completing the daily Wordle and solving crosswords every morning at breakfast. Paula can be reached at [email protected] Paula Sibulo es la directora de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de tercer año, especializada en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA) y con una especialización en periodismo. Creció en Marietta, Ohio, y solía visitar frecuentemente la estación de noticias local, lo que despertó su interés por el periodismo. Antes de asistir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, fue reportera, presentadora y directora de redes sociales en Elk Grove, California, para el programa de noticias de TV de su escuela secundaria, Wolfpack TV. Paula trabajó anteriormente en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante de noticias, reportando sobre la ciudad capital de Charleston, West Virginia. En su tiempo libre, Paula disfruta completar el Wordle diario y resolver crucigramas todas las mañanas durante el desayuno. Paula puede ser contactada en [email protected].
Haley Abarca
Haley Abarca, Staff Photographer
Haley Abarca (she/her) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in Queer and Trans Ethnic studies. She was born and raised in Menlo Park, California. Haley developed a love for photography during fifth grade and now loves to photograph sports, politics, concerts and live events. In her free time, she loves reading, listening to music and hanging out with friends.  Haley Abarca (ella) es fotógrafa para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia fotoperiodismo con una especialización en estudios étnicos queer y trans. Nació y creció en Menlo Park, California. Haley desarrolló un amor por la fotografía en quinto grado y ahora disfruta fotografiar deportes, política, conciertos y eventos en vivo. En su tiempo libre, le encanta leer, escuchar música y pasar tiempo con sus amigos.