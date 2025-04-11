The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Trump’s First 100: Removing the Department of Education

President Trump vowed to get rid of the federal Department of Education in order to appeal to his conservative following, sweeping college students into the casualty pool
Byline photo of Elijah Shaw
Elijah Shaw, Staff ReporterApr 11, 2025
Neal Wong
Issac Corona, a second-year civil engineering student, sits in Student Services Building Room 203 on Thursday, April 11, 2025. The room is the location of SSS-TRIO at San Francisco State University. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the federal Department of Education in March, one that threatens San Francisco State University’s federally funded programs that have supported the university’s high-needs students since 1997.

One primary objective of the Trump administration’s 2024 campaign is to eliminate the Department of Education in order to reduce the teaching of “a one-sided and distorted view of American history” and “send all education work and needs back to the States,” according to Trump’s website. In a public statement following the signing of the order, President Trump said that the department’s functions of providing Pell Grants to college students, funding Title I schools and resources for children with special needs will be “fully preserved” and “redistributed” across other federal agencies. However, funding toward college student retention programs and disability services are possible casualties of the department’s closure.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, SFSU received more than $575,000 in federal funds for the two TRIO programs, Student Support Services and Student Outreach and Academic Retention, according to a Department of Education document. They serve over 300 students who are first-generation college students and those considered “low-income” along with students with disabilities.

Antonella Cortez, an SSS program coordinator, said the purpose of these programs is to provide students with free resources and advising up to their third year.

We support them with tutoring, specifically in math and English,” said Cortez. 

SSS also provides workshops to support students’ understanding of financial literacy, academic success and professional development, according to Cortez. 

SOAR is a similar program that started in 2015 that provides priority registration for only transfer and STEM students. SOAR Program Director Juan Carlos Gonzalez started his SFSU career in the SSS-TRIO program in 1997 before becoming a founding member of SOAR.

Funding for these programs generally goes to staffing in order to keep up with individualized support for students. 

“The tutoring is more specialized, which is very helpful,” said Issac Corona, a second-year civil engineering student. “For the longest time, we had no business tutor, and I was struggling in accounting until we got Juan.”

Alongside specialized tutoring, one-on-one academic and financial advising is something the TRIO centers provide to all of their students.

“I love meeting with Alisa,” said Corona, referring to his adviser. “She’ll always tell me whenever I really gotta lock in and do something, which happens a lot more often than I like to credit myself for.”

Providing this service for hundreds of students means hiring a lot of staff, many of whom are current SFSU students like Corona.

Most of our expenses are used up in personnel,” Cortez said. “But when we do have times where we’ve had small surpluses, we’re able to also provide grant aid to students.”

Everything TRIO services provide helps vulnerable SFSU students. 

HSS Building Room 254, the location of the SOAR-TRIO program at San Francisco State University, on Thursday, April 11, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

“When we take up students based on a need,” said Cortez, “We can look at whether we can assist them financially as best we can given the resources we have on hand at the time.”

The TRIO programs at SFSU are forward-funded on a five-year cycle, and this cycle’s grants are renewed during the Summer 2025 semester. According to Cortez, both TRIO services submitted program continuation proposals last July.

With President Trump signing the executive order to dismantle the department late last month, uncertainty over continuing to receive that funding is on the minds of the coordinators.

“In February, we received communication that we were on a list of programs to be frozen,” said Gonzalez. “The outcome of that was that a judge halted the freezing of those funds.”

Federally funded education programs now have to hope that other branches of the government will try to reverse Trump’s orders as they come. Funding education has previously been a bipartisan endeavor, but with more far-right-leaning Republicans holding the majority in Congress, there is much less certainty.

“It would be an act of Congress that TRIO programs will no longer be funded,” said Gonzalez.

California Sen. Adam Schiff is one Congress member who is fighting to continue spending over $125 billion federal dollars on education services, including Pell Grants, Title I funding and funding for schools under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“I am committed to using every lever at my disposal to block any illegal, unconstitutional cuts or executive orders dismantling the Department of Education,” said Schiff in an email response. “As President Trump aims to seize control of every aspect of government and remake it in his flawed image, I will hold him and his administration accountable every single day and be a constant check on every abuse of power,” the email said. 

California Sen. Alex Padilla echoes Schiff’s position in federal funding for education.

“I do not support any efforts to terminate the Department of Education,” said Padilla in an email. “I believe that an investment in public education is an investment in the future of America.”

Padilla shared his interpretation of the department’s mission, including “promoting student achievement, fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.” He said the quality of education impacts the nation’s workforce and is a factor in keeping U.S. citizens in the running for global jobs.

“Education transformed my life, and I am committed to ensuring that every student in California and across the country receives a high-quality and equitable education,” Padilla said.

The future of the Department of Education remains unclear as federal judges and the current administration continue to watch President Trump’s orders.

About the Contributors
Elijah Shaw
Elijah Shaw, Staff Reporter
Elijah Shaw (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a journalism major and African studies minor. He was born at Travis Air Force Base, then moved around a few times until finally landing in San Francisco in 2014. Prior to writing for GGX, he was a freelance video game reviewer and outreach specialist at Uppercut Crit. Elijah is always up for a challenge, whether it be trying out new plant-based recipes or taking on final bosses in From Software games. You can find him at a theater near you almost every weekend. Elijah Shaw (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en estudios africanos. Nació en la Base Aérea de Travis, luego se mudó varias veces hasta establecerse definitivamente en San Francisco en 2014. Antes de escribir para GGX, fue revisor independiente de videojuegos y especialista en divulgación en Uppercut Crit. Elijah siempre está dispuesto a asumir un reto, ya sea probando nuevas recetas basadas en plantas o enfrentándose a los jefes finales en los juegos de From Software. Puedes encontrarlo en un cine cercano casi todos los fines de semana.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He has been on staff since 2023 but his work has also been published by multiple publications including Richmondside, the San Francisco Bay View, and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU’s Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el director general de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año de periodismo con una especialización en educación. También es un orgulloso sanfrancisqueño, nacido y criado en la ciudad, y asistió a George Washington High School. Ha formado parte del personal desde 2023, pero su trabajo también ha sido publicado en varias publicaciones, incluyendo Richmondside, San Francisco Bay View y Mission Local. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cursos en el Experimental College de SFSU. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].