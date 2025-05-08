The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Athletics Fee Increase Ad
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Jewelry brand Monochrome X founded on color-based beliefs and size inclusivity

Nicholas Panameno will showcase a piece about ICE raids at the spring Requiem Runway 2025 show
Byline photo of Melissa Garcia
Melissa Garcia, Digital EditorMay 8, 2025
Melissa Garcia
Nicholas Panameno alongside his jewelry bodice piece titled “Nasty Majesty” in front of the SFSU Bookstore on Monday, May 5, 2025. According to Panameno, it took him about four weeks to put the body crystals and porcelain beads together and create the whole piece. (Melissa Garcia / Golden Gate Xpress)

Growing up, Nicholas Panameno enjoyed shopping for jewelry at Hot Topic. After some time, the items would rust or stain his skin green. He was inspired to start making his own jewelry after watching people online do it. 

At 13, on a trip to visit his family in Nebraska, Panameno went on his first shopping spree at Hobby Lobby to buy supplies so that he could start creating handmade jewelry. His aunt had given him $100 to kickstart his new hobby, and that night he began cutting and clasping materials, creating earrings and bracelets.

“When I do my jewelry designing, it makes me feel at peace, doing something I love not just for profits, but just to see people wear the things that I design,” Panameno said. “The personal message into all the pieces I’ve made with social justice topics and behind it all it just seems relaxing in general for me. It feels like going to the gym for my creative brain to work out on.”

Panameno, who has Salvadoran and Nicaraguan heritage, grew up in Los Angeles and learned more about creating jewelry at Fairfax High School in an afterschool program. It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that Panameno started creating jewelry more often, and in June 2022, he launched his brand Monochrome X

A white collared button-down shirt with black splattered paint and Monochrome X on the front pocket displayed on a mannequin on Monday, May 5, 2025. This shirt was the first design Panameno created after replicating it from his favorite video game “Splatoon.” (Melissa Garcia / Golden Gate Xpress)

The name is inspired by a brand from the video game “Splatoon.” Panameno enjoyed the monochrome clothing pieces the game had and wished they were created outside of the game, so he took it upon himself to create his real-life version. The letter X represents plus-size inclusivity.

“My art and my fashion and my jewelry is mainly based off of my life entirely in a way,” Panameno said. It’s more like a form of storytelling based off of how I lived in a way.” 

Each of the colors he uses in his art represents different themes and he makes sure to align everything carefully.

The colors he currently uses the most are white, pink, gray, red, and black. White represents innocence and the formality of religion, pink is a form of revolution, a time of social justice movements and how he lives life as a Latino. Gray, clear and the mixture of white and black beads represents the job industry, as Panameno describes it as “kind of like working till you die kind of vibe– dead corporate office jobs.”

Pink and white colored earrings and necklaces on display in front of the SFSU bookstore on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Melissa Garcia / Golden Gate Xpress)

Red represents love, relationships and friendships, but also hatred and envy. Finally, black is supposed to represent the idea of being stereotyped and endangered.

On campus, Panameno, a San Francisco State University student studying apparel with a concentration in design, attends events within the campus and the Mission District to sell his merchandise. In April 2024, he sold some pieces to Matthew Maduli, an SFSU alum.

“Their jewelry is kind of very reminiscent of the 2000s,” Maduli said. “I think the idea reminded me of the handmade jewelry you make as kids, but very good material.”

Panameno met Rolana Erskine, a fourth-year student and the center’s outreach and engagement coordinator, at a flea market held by the Associated Students Environmental Resource Center.

“I like that everything is different and he just does a good job at putting things together color-wise, shape-wise, as well as he highlights his background and his culture into his jewelry,” Erskine said. “We live in California and San Francisco in particular where people are more environmentally conscious. I think that [Monochrome X] is a very ethical consumerism brand that everyone should look to first before going to fast fashion brands.”

Different designs of bracelets on a lily pad dish on Monday, May 5, 2025. These bracelets are priced at $5 and are sometimes put together the morning before events. (Melissa Garcia / Golden Gate Xpress)

Sarahi Rodriguez, an ethnic studies student who co-owns a clothing brand “4Life” with her brother, has appeared with Panameno at events like Lover’s Lane.

“Seeing him build his way up there within his club — he’s on the fashion network association on campus — is something beautiful that I’ve been able to witness, along with even just expressing himself through other artistic ways,” Rodriguez said. 

Panameno will be showcasing “Face Everything and Rise” or “F.E.A.R.,” a piece about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, at the Requiem Runway 2025 show today.

The model will be wearing an oversized T-shirt with a jaw-string skirt, a giant jewelry bodice piece and a helmet while holding protest signs reading “Deportation is Not Hot” and “Don’t Separate Our Bouquets.” The main body crystals and porcelain bead jewelry are called the “Nasty Majesty.” 

Panameno will be wearing a light pink T-shirt with two different flowers to represent his culture:  hibiscus, a culturally significant flower in Nicaragua, and yucca, the national flower of El Salvador. 

The piece is one of three in the event that are about immigration rights and social justice.

“Hopefully, this would be like an ultimate power move for people to see, ‘Wow, we didn’t know. This is interesting. I never thought this would be going on,’” Panameno said. “Higher-ups like i-D fashion or Vogue magazine are not talking about these social justice movements as much.” 

Panameno hopes to one day host a runway show with white, pink, gray, red and black-colored clothing designs representing their respective meanings.

Monochrome X jewelry displayed on a table in front of the SFSU bookstore on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Melissa Garcia / Golden Gate Xpress)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
A model walks on the runway in rehearsal for Requiem in Annex l on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Sophia Rerucha / Golden Gate Xpress)
Students prepare for their long-awaited fashion show: 'Requiem: Echoes of Style, Threads of Time'
Riley Gaines (left) and Charlie Kirk at the Mashouf Wellness Center field on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Charlie Kirk and Riley Gaines event at San Francisco State University met with protest
The reductions in courses are part of a multiyear trend due to declining enrollment and state budget cuts. (Graphic by Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Fall 2025 schedule leaves student educational timeline in limbo
About the Contributor
Melissa Garcia
Melissa Garcia, Digital Editor
Melissa Garcia (she/her) is the digital editor for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in bilingual Spanish journalism and minoring in marketing. Growing up in a suburb outside of Chicago, Illinois, she later moved to Santa Barbara, California,  and graduated from Santa Barbara City College. During her time at SBCC, she was editor-in-chief for the school news site, The Channels. Outside of the newsroom, Melissa enjoys working out, spending time at the beach and eating at new food spots to post on Instagram: @meliimeals! Melissa Garcia (ella) es la editora digital de Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo bilingüe en español con una especialización en marketing. Creció en un suburbio cerca de Chicago, Illinois, y luego se mudó a Santa Bárbara, California, donde se graduó del Santa Barbara City College. Durante su tiempo en SBCC, fue la directora del sitio de noticias de la escuela, The Channels. Fuera de la sala de prensa, a Melissa le gusta hacer ejercicio, pasar tiempo en la playa y probar nuevos lugares de comida para publicar en Instagram: @meliimeals.