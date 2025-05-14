The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Newsom lowers proposed CSU cut from 7.95% to 3%

In the revised budget proposal, the CSU’s funding will be reduced by $143.8 million instead of $375.2 million
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing EditorMay 14, 2025
Neal Wong
The dome of the California State Capitol building on August 6, 2022. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

In 2025-2026, the California State University system will face a proposed $143.8 million reduction to its General Fund instead of $375.2 million, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May budget revision summary released this morning.

“The May Revision maintains the planned deferral of the 2025-26 Compact investment of $252.3 million, representing a five-percent base increase in the fourth year of the Compact, to 2027-28,” the summary said.

The California Faculty Association released a statement last week that said “This revision is particularly significant for faculty, staff, and students, as it will determine funding allocations to the CSU. CSU management has used the specter of a state budget shortfall to severely and prematurely cut programs and initiate layoffs for the better part of a year.”

According to the summary, the CSU serves approximately 454,000 undergraduate and graduate students across 23 campuses and awarded more than 125,000 degrees in 2023-2024.

In a University Budget Committee meeting at the end of March, San Francisco State University officials voted to plan for a 5% reduction instead of a 7.95% cut to the CSU’s funding. The 3% reduction is lower than the “best-case scenario” of a 4% cut presented at the meeting.

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney shared her reaction.

“While any cut in CSU funding is never good news, especially as mandatory costs continue to increase, we are relieved the deeper, proposed 7.95% cut is not part of the current budget proposal,” Mahoney said. “There is still important work to do across the system — advocating for the CSU and making our value and importance to the state clear as we still face a large budget gap. And we must continue to plan for budget cuts. On our campus, our years-long process to align our budget with current enrollment and state support will continue. We will share more details about the budget once it is finalized and the CSU sends us our annual budget memo.”

Both the CSU and the University of California systems will maintain a 5% deferral of 2025-2026 compact investment to 2027-2028 — $252.3 million at the CSU and $240.8 million at the UC.

The UC will also face a 3% reduction instead of the originally proposed 7.95% — a $129.7% cut instead of  $396.6 million.

In addition, “The May Revision also maintains the planned 2025-26 deferral of $31 million to offset revenue reductions associated with the replacement of 902 nonresident undergraduate students enrolled at three campuses with an equivalent number of California resident undergraduate students, from 2025-26 to 2027-28,” the summary said.

Also, the UC will receive an increase of $1.8 million one-time General Fund to support First Star Youth Cohorts at UC campuses.

This comes after months of activism across the state, including a protest in San Francisco during the Day of Action for Higher Ed in April.

Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He has been on staff since 2023 but his work has also been published by multiple publications including Richmondside, the San Francisco Bay View, and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU’s Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el director general de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año de periodismo con una especialización en educación. También es un orgulloso sanfrancisqueño, nacido y criado en la ciudad, y asistió a George Washington High School. Ha formado parte del personal desde 2023, pero su trabajo también ha sido publicado en varias publicaciones, incluyendo Richmondside, San Francisco Bay View y Mission Local. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cursos en el Experimental College de SFSU. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].