The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Your Ad Here
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Your Ad Here
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Your Ad Here

Gators women soccer team kicks off season in nail-biting tie

The women’s soccer team returned to Cox Stadium for their opening game and left hopeful.
Byline photo of Ozzy Palacio
Ozzy Palacio, Staff ReporterSep 5, 2025
Seamus Geoghegan
The Gators, led by goalkeeper Kylie Tone, celebrate with their bench ahead of their home opener versus the Menlo College Oaks on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)
Goalkeeper Kylie Tone looks to send the ball upfield on a goal kick during the Gators’ bout with the Menlo College Oaks in Cox Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
(Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Blasting Kesha’s “Blow,” the San Francisco State University women’s soccer team enthusiastically kicked off their home opener against Menlo College at Cox Stadium on Thursday.

As a new season ushered in a team composed of majority freshmen, Head Coach John DeMartini could not be more thrilled to see the early camaraderie between players. The team remained in sync the entire match, both on and off the field.

“This is a whole team effort. We’ve spent a lot of time together,” DeMartini said.“They’re really involved.”

Prior to the match, the Gators anticipated a strong game from the Oaks. With an even amount of shots on goal and shoulder checks galore, the Oaks proved to be a formidable opponent. Junior forward Kaya Mitchem shared some of the team’s preparation strategy.

“We watched film on them the past few weeks, and we knew it was going to be a rough, competitive game to prepare for,” Mitchem said.

In the first half, the Gators made heavy use of advancing, using the right-hand channels, with freshman midfielder Journey Hett and junior defender Nare Avetian, holding their ground with a wealth of strong reversals from the penalty box. 

Menlo proved to be a challenging opponent, scoring the game’s first goal against the Gators in the 29th minute. However, the Gators were able to sneak in a shot just before halftime with a goal by freshman defender Mattison Taira in the 39th minute.

The Gators were thrilled to put a goal on the scoreboard, but not without some outcry from the Oaks. In moments like these, many wished they had a recap camera to capture the controversial shoulder check of the Menlo goalie into the net, ball in hand. The opposition roared in outcry against this goal, but the referee called fair play. 

With both teams scoring their first goals, the teams grew hungry to succeed. Freshman forward Ashlyn Jones broke the deadlock by scoring a goal in the 62nd minute, tentatively pulling the Gators ahead in the second half. 

“You have to find the energy now!” shouted Demartini from the sideline.

Forward Ashlyn Jones slots the ball past Menlo College’s goalkeeper to put the Gators a goal ahead during their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan Golden Gate Xpress)

In tandem with the encouragement of the team, Jones’ first goal of the season only motivated her for more. Jones scored her second, and the Gators third goal in the 66th minute. 

All the goals scored by the Gators were nothing short of explosive and brought dynamic energy throughout the stadium. The Gators’ victory song blared through the PA system after each goal.

However, Menlo persisted as they scored another goal in the 67th minute, bringing the score to 3-2. 

As the Gators attempted to hold their lead in the final twenty minutes of the game, Menlo scored the final goal in the 85th minute, tying the game up 3-3.

While only time will tell the future of the team, they are currently 0-1-0 for the season. The Gators did not emerge victorious from their inaugural season match, but Jones felt confident about the future of the team. 

“I feel like this is a good foundation for our season,”  Jones said. “It’s only up from here.”

As the season persists, the women’s team will solely represent the university’s official soccer teams, following the cut of the men’s soccer team. 

The Gators’ bench roars after a goal scored by forward Ashlyn Jones puts them ahead a goal over Menlo College during their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. Despite Jones scoring a second time later in the second half, the Oaks scored two more of their own, with the match ending 3-3. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Amid uncertainty regarding the future of athletic teams across campus, players continued to rally with hope for their present circumstances. Their coach recognized the reality for many students. 

“We struggled with retention of athletes,” DeMartini said. “People weren’t sure there were going to be programs.”

Senior defender Kelsey Burrus was thrilled to play with the Gators one last time.

“I’m really excited to give it all on the soccer field, all in the classroom,” said Burrus, who is graduating in the fall.

DeMartini has worked hard to cultivate a team of talented players that foster each other’s skills. His passion for the team and players’ individual success was palpable. The cheers of glee between players after clever plays and goals hallmarked their bond and passion for the sport. 

“They’re set in their pattern,” DeMartini said. “What is not newness is the familiarity of having already been in a rhythm is what allows them to continue to prosper.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Soccer
The San Francisco State University men’s Soccer team in good spirits after playing their final game, in Livermore on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU men’s soccer program ends with two friendly games
Pitcher Edrian Rangel comes out of the game in the ninth inning during the Gators’ home game with the Chico State Wildcats on Feb. 21, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU to discontinue three sports at the end of the semester
Kelsey Burrus (center), a junior defender for the SFSU women’s soccer team, watches Kaila Tone (left), a sophomore defender for Cal State Dominguez Hills, push the ball up the pitch at Cox Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Vanden Harris special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Women’s soccer remains strong and connected in their last home game of the season
More in Sports
Kelenna Azubuike signs photos in the Main Gym on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Former NBA player surprises campers during Golden State Basketball Academy
Stephen Curry walks toward the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 19, 2022. Curry was part of Team LeBron during the 2022 NBA All-Star game. (Erick Drost, CC-BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons)
Opinion: How the Warriors can improve to give Steph Curry one last chance
Mari Takeda Bajan (30) pitches during a game against Saint Martin’s Saints on May 8, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
Mari Takeda Bajan’s full circle journey in softball
About the Contributors
Ozzy Palacio
Ozzy Palacio, Staff Reporter
Ozzy Palacio (they/them) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. They are currently in their third year, majoring in creative writing and minoring in journalism. They are from both San Jose and Santa Cruz, but they are currently San Francisco-based. Their work has appeared most recently with Four Horsemen Publications, Lucid News and Fluke Fanzine. Outside of reporting, they can usually be found at Giants games or flea markets. Ozzy Palacio (elle, de elle) es un reportere para el Golden Gate Xpress. Está en su tercer año, estudiando escritura creativa con una especialización en periodismo. Elle es de San José y de Santa Cruz pero actualmente está en San Francisco. Su trabajo más reciente aparece en Four Horsemen Publications, Lucid News, y Fluke Fanzine. Fuera del reportaje, se suele encontrar en partidos de los Gigantes o en mercadillos.
Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Campus Editor
Seamus Geoghegan (they/them) is the campus editor of Golden Gate Xpress. Seamus is a journalism major and political science minor entering their last year at San Francisco State University. Born and raised in San Francisco, California, they have been part of local student newsrooms since middle school, most recently at City College of San Francisco’s The Guardsman as the editor-in-chief. They are an avid arsenal supporter and can be found rooting for the gunners in their free time. They can be reached at [email protected]. Seamus Geoghegan (elle, de elle) es el editore del campus para el Golden Gate Xpress. Seamus está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en ciencias políticas y está entrando a su último año en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Seamus nació y creció en San Francisco, California, y ha sido parte de redacciones de prensa estudiantil desde la secundaria. Recientemente fue jefe de redacción en The Guardsman del Colegio Comunitario de San Francisco. Es fanaticx de Arsenal y a menudo se encuentra apoyándonos en su tiempo libre. Seamus se puede contactar por medio de [email protected].