Gators women’s soccer stay optimistic following back-to-back losing seasons

After only producing four wins in the last two seasons, the women’s soccer team seek improvement going into next season.
Byline photo of Ozzy Palacio
Ozzy Palacio, Staff ReporterNov 8, 2025
Gwen Murray
Goalkeeper Kylie Tone hugs her teammate at the end of her last game at Cox Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Gwen Murray special to Golden Gate Xpress)

Playing against the rolling fog, the San Francisco State University women’s soccer team took to Cox Stadium field one last time on Thursday to challenge their coastal rivals, the California State University, Monterey Bay Otters.

Finishing up a season with some highs and mostly lows, the Gators fought ruthlessly to wrap their season record to 1-14-3. While 13 regular-season losses prior to the game may have overshadowed the Gators’ reputation, the team played with heart in their last battle. 

The Gators came into the game flying and chanting in their warmups, with assistant coach Domenique Kastl beaming with pride from the sidelines. 

“It was a tough season, and it always is when you have a lot of young players,” Kastl said. “Week in and week out, we saw that they were improving in what we were talking about, and that’s not something that you see every season.”

Midfielder Samantha Shim dribbles the ball up the field at Cox Stadium in a game against Cal State Monterey Bay on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Gwen Murray special to Golden Gate Xpress)

Going forward with a season full of teamwork behind them, the Gators took the field with the same vigor as the opening game, parading out to Kesha’s “Blow” one last time. In a season full of losses, players strayed from the meticulous pre-game strategy talks and focused on enjoying their last game together. 

In the end, the Gators faced the reality of a seven-game losing streak, with a crushing 2-0 defeat to Cal State Monterey Bay. The goals scored by the Otters sealed the game’s fate in the 46th minute with their second and final goal.

The Gators’ 2025 record of 1-14-3 follows their 2024 record of 3-13-2, putting the Gators at a continued disadvantage of heavy losses. 

Second-year midfielder Natalia Maciel, senior goalkeeper Kylie Tone, and Kastl all mentioned the team’s lack of strength in offensive transitioning. Serrena Brito, a second-year midfielder, said she wants to follow through on offensive plays. 

“I think we should work on more offensive transitions and finishing the ball,” Brito said.

Kastl’s sentiment for the team’s effortless connection has been a constant observation by players, spectators and coaches alike. With a total of four seniors exiting, the team’s chemistry was palpable as they played their last game. 

Forward Ashlyn Jones dribbles the ball up the field at Cox Stadium, ready to shoot, in a game against Cal State Monterey Bay on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Gwen Murray special to Golden Gate Xpress)

As graduating Gators move away from their collegiate soccer careers, they reflect on what comes next. Kelsey Burrus, a senior defender, recognized the connection with her teammates as a highlight of her last season. 

“There was no hatred, no enemies,” Burrus said. “Everyone was really connected right off the bat.”

Burrus, like all of her fellow senior teammates, has played with the team all four years at SFSU. Tone shared her ambitions for her post-college soccer career.

“I’m really looking forward to just having fun,” Tone said. “Playing some Volo, playing some pickup, playing for fun.”

DeMartini sat vigilantly on the line the entire game, keeping quiet as he let the girls finish the season strong. DeMartini declined an interview following the game. 

Postgame, the Gators erupted into giggles and chants as they formed rally circles and giddily took photos. 

Maciel emotionally reflected on the difficult season with her team. 

“I’m very proud of my team for fighting to the end, even though we might not have got the outcome that I wanted,” Maciel said. “It was still great to be around these girls.”

The Gators head into 2026 with a team composed of a majority of underclassmen students, newfound ambitions and ideas to strengthen the team in lieu of their losing season.

