‘Who can we agitate to join our fights?’: SFSU anti-fascism organizations take action for migrant support

GAB unites with fellow SFSU organizations to discuss migrant work and living rights
Byline photo of Autumn Rose Alvarez
Autumn Rose Alvarez, Politics EditorSep 18, 2025
Members of the panel raise their fists in solidarity alongside attendees while chanting during the conference in Burk Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Courtesy of Jakob Porras)

Although a humble meeting of just 16 attendees, the joint gathering with San Francisco State University anti-war organizations Resist US-Led War, Gabriela and League of Filipino Students, was nothing short of passion.

“Who can we agitate to join our fights?” said Vero, a leader of SFSU’s Resist US-Led War chapter. 

She said uniting for this cause was the backbone of the conference she and her fellow panelists attended. On Labor Day weekend, the three leaders of the organizations and fellow members went to the three-day International Migrants Alliance Political Conference in Portland, Oregon, where they met with other youth groups, some even from Venezuela and Italy.

“It’s so important to have this during Labor Day because migrants are the backbone of the U.S.,” said Arcangel S., a leader of the League of Filipino Students. “Alongside, we were invited to hear the testimonies and stories and contribute to strategies that go against fascism.”

Panel members speak to an audience at the International Migrants Alliance Reportback held in Burk Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Courtesy of Jakob Porras)

Now three weeks later, in a small Burke Hall classroom, the three group leaders sat as panelists for the International Migrants Alliance Reportback event to impart what they learned on an international level to their local campus. 

Complete with a slide deck, the panelists expressed the importance of garnering support for migrant causes, most ardently because they believe the Trump administration’s “racial profiling and deployment of ICE” are ways that migrants have been mistreated.

“The Trump administration, especially with the Fourth Amendment, it’s affecting our universal access and rights and to obtain health and food,” Arcangel S. said.

In addition to the three panelists, the president and vice president of Migrante USA, an organization supporting the welfare of Filipinos, discussed how the conference encouraged them to rise up for their people.

With an eagerness in her voice, Migrante’s vice president, who is referred to as Ate Lei, read a personal summary off of her phone — one that was strung with urgency for others to take action.

“Solidarity is not an option, it’s our weapon,” she said. “It’s not about wages, it’s about dignity, about truth. We are saying to the government, ‘We are not silent, we are rising.’ We don’t fight for survival, we fight for liberation, and together we will win.”

While the meeting drew to a close, the floor was open for discussion on their next steps. The group’s main motivation was to recognize the importance of collective change and international solidarity.

Attendees of the conference pose for a photo to display the unity between their organizations in Burk Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Courtesy of Jakob Porras)

Amanda Zachman, a Resist member and immigrant from Indonesia, believes standing in solidarity is a great proponent for empowering migrants.

“It’s important because I truly believe in the power of international solidarity and people all over the world,” Zachman said. “For me, it really is the 99% against the 1%. We believe that the ruling class is the one with all the power, when it really is the 99%. We are comprised of laborers, workers, migrants and the USA specifically. The USA is stealing their resources to grow this country itself.”

In addition to building on each other, Arcangel S. voiced the vitality of political education to the fight against fascism and defense of their people.

“We need to talk to local workers, local people to build a unity and tighter community in the Bay Area,” he said. “The Bay Area is a melting pot of not one ethnic group. All ethnic groups are going to be affected. We need to get our communities tightened up together because when things turn to hell, we’ll be well.”

About the Contributor
Autumn Rose Alvarez
Autumn Rose Alvarez, Politics Editor
Autumn Rose Alvarez (she/her) is the politics editor for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a journalism major and Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts minor. Born and raised in the small city of Milpitas, California, Autumn chased her passion for writing at De Anza Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in journalism. Before transferring to San Francisco State University in Fall 2023, Autumn wrote and edited for three quarters for De Anza’s award-winning newspaper, La Voz. In addition to having published works in the Mercury News and on KALW’s public radio, she also runs her church’s podcast called For You, which centers on youth lifestyle and Christianity. When she isn’t looking for her next story, Autumn can be found in the gym, solving crossword puzzles and guzzling cold brew. Autumn Rose Alvarez  (ella, de ella) es la editora de política para el Golden Gate Xpress. Está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. Nació y creció en la pequeña ciudad de Milpitas, California, donde alimentó su pasión por la escritura en el Colegio Comunitario De Anza donde obtuvo su pregrado (associate’s degree) en periodismo. Antes de transferirse a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco en el otoño de 2023, Autumn escribió y editó para el periódico premiado La Voz durante tres  cuatrimestres. Encima de sus obras publicadas en Mercury News y en la radio pública KALW’s, ella maneja el podcast de su iglesia llamada For You, que se centra en la adolescencia y la cristiandad. Cuando no está buscando su próxima nota, Autumn se puede encontrar en el gimnasio, completando crucigramas y tomando café frío.