Planned Parenthood
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Related Image
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Planned Parenthood
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

CFA files lawsuit against CSU over federal antisemitism investigation

The litigation comes after the CSU shared personal information of staff at Cal State LA to the EEOC without first notifying faculty
Byline photo of Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Campus EditorOct 10, 2025
Braelyn Furse
A crowd gathers in Malcolm X Plaza during the CFA Day of Action on April 17, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

The California Faculty Association has filed a lawsuit against the Board of Trustees of California State University, alleging the CSU unlawfully shared personal information of faculty at California State University, Los Angeles to the federal government.

The lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, comes after the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s investigation into the CSU over claims of antisemitism within the system’s 23 campuses. The suit alleges that the CSU provided personal information of faculty at Cal State LA to the federal government without first notifying them, an action that goes against Article 1, Section 1 of California’s state constitution protecting their right to privacy.

A federal subpoena was issued on Sept. 25, calling on Cal State LA to provide email addresses and phone numbers of all the school’s employees. CFA called for Cal State LA to provide them with a copy of the subpoena before complying with the order, giving faculty a chance to object. On Oct. 1, the CFA says that the CSU responded to their request, notifying them that they had already shared the information.

“The CSU leadership is out of step with most Californians, and most people in the nation,” said CFA President Margarita Berta-Ávila in a statement. “While California is leading the nation in our efforts to fight the targeting and harassment of educators, government employees, LGBTQ folks, immigrants and Black and Brown communities, CSU capitulated without a fight to the Trump Administration’s witch hunt of faculty. We are suing for accountability at CSU and we demand they do more to protect faculty, students and academic freedom.”

Protesters gather outside of City Hall for part of the National Day of Action led by CFA on April 17, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

The CSU has not yet responded to the CFA’s lawsuit, according to a spokesperson from CFA. 

The EEOC’s actions coincide with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights investigation into the CSU and multiple other colleges across the nation over their partnerships with the PHD Project, a nonprofit founded in 1994 to provide resources to underrepresented groups pursuing doctoral degrees in business. University of Kentucky, one of 45 schools included in the investigation, was found to have violated the Civil Rights Act through its partnership with the group. 

Cal State LA was one of many schools where students set up an encampment in protest of Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The current administration has targeted several universities that engaged in action critical of Israel.

“Too many universities have tolerated widespread antisemitic harassment and the illegal encampments that paralyzed campus life last year, driving Jewish life and religious expression underground,” said Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights.

Pro-Palestinian movements at universities have referred to the actions of Israel as genocide. The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory found Israel to be conducting a genocide in the region. 

The recent litigation isn’t the only filed suit by the CFA against the CSU. On March 8, 2023, the CFA filed an unfair practice charge against the CSU after they removed student vaccination requirements for Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Chickenpox, TDAP, Tuberculosis and Hepatitis B, failing to notify the union ahead of doing so. The California Public Employment Relations Board ruled that the CSU should have conferred with CFA before removing those requirements. The CSU appealed that decision in 2024, with a California Court of Appeals set to hear the case on Oct. 15.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Books that have been banned from schools in the U.S. sit on display in Room 280 at the J. Paul Leonard Library, in celebration of Banned Books Week on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (Jolie Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)
Library holds panel for Banned Books Week
Students pass through the Quad on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)
New pathways streamline educational success for transfer students
Students walk across the Quad on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
CSU faces federal allegations of antisemitism and racial discrimination
About the Contributors
Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Campus Editor
Seamus Geoghegan (they/them) is the campus editor of Golden Gate Xpress. Seamus is a journalism major and political science minor entering their last year at San Francisco State University. Born and raised in San Francisco, California, they have been part of local student newsrooms since middle school, most recently at City College of San Francisco’s The Guardsman as the editor-in-chief. They are an avid arsenal supporter and can be found rooting for the gunners in their free time. They can be reached at [email protected]. Seamus Geoghegan (elle, de elle) es el editore del campus para el Golden Gate Xpress. Seamus está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en ciencias políticas y está entrando a su último año en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Seamus nació y creció en San Francisco, California, y ha sido parte de redacciones de prensa estudiantil desde la secundaria. Recientemente fue jefe de redacción en The Guardsman del Colegio Comunitario de San Francisco. Es fanaticx de Arsenal y a menudo se encuentra apoyándonos en su tiempo libre. Seamus se puede contactar por medio de [email protected].
Braelyn Furse
Braelyn Furse, Visuals Editor
Braelyn Furse (she/her) is the visuals editor for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. She is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in Queer and Trans Ethnic studies. She was born in Fresno, California, and now resides in San Francisco. In her free time, Braelyn enjoys reading, watching movies and crafting. Braelyn Furse (ella) es el editor visual de Golden Gate Xpress y Xpress Magazine. Estudia fotoperiodismo con una especialización en estudios étnicos queer y trans. Nació en Fresno, California, y ahora vive en San Francisco. En su tiempo libre, a Braelyn le gusta leer, ver películas y hacer manualidades.
Haley Abarca
Haley Abarca, Contributor
Haley Abarca (she/her) is a contributor for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in Queer and Trans Ethnic studies. She was born and raised in Menlo Park, California. Haley developed a love for photography during fifth grade and now loves to photograph sports, politics, concerts and live events. In her free time, she loves reading, listening to music and hanging out with friends.  Haley Abarca (ella) es freelancer de Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia fotoperiodismo con una especialización en estudios étnicos queer y trans. Nació y creció en Menlo Park, California. Haley desarrolló un amor por la fotografía en quinto grado y ahora disfruta fotografiar deportes, política, conciertos y eventos en vivo. En su tiempo libre, le encanta leer, escuchar música y pasar tiempo con sus amigos.