SFSU Reacts: Israel and Hamas sign peace deal

After two years of bloodshed, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal to end Israel’s offensive in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social stating that both Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the peace plan. The plan is only in its first phase and includes the release of hostages held in Gaza, a partial Israeli military withdrawal and renewed commitments to ongoing negotiations.

According to the BBC, Hamas has previously refused to lay down its weapons, saying it would only do so once a Palestinian state had been established. Israel retains control of around 53% of Gaza. The White House plan indicates further withdrawals to around 40% and then 15%.

As reported by NPR, Israel completed pulling back its troops from Gaza. Hamas now must free the 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, a feat Trump said could happen either Monday or Tuesday.

As the hostages are released, Israel will then begin freeing the estimated 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Tom Fletcher, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief, said that officials have 170,000 metric tons of medicine, aid and other supplies ready for Gaza once they are given a green light.

As of Tuesday, 67,173 Palestinians have been killed, including 20,179 children, according to numbers from the Palestinian Ministry of Health. On Sept. 16, the United Nations commission of inquiry confirmed that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Ziniab, a member of the General Union of Palestine Students who declined to give their full name, is “weary” about the ceasefire, as Israel has “broken it in the past many times since decades, not just these two years.”

“I think what the people have always called for in the past few years of this genocide has been a ceasefire. And every time there’s been a ceasefire, we’ve seen the violations of Israel again and again committed against the people of Gaza, and them committing war crimes against the people of Gaza,” Ziniab said. “Our call is for an arms embargo, our call is for a ceasefire and our call is for free Palestine.”

After Phase 1 is completed, negotiations will continue on Trump’s 20-point plan.

SF Hillel executive director, Roger Feigelson, said their group isn’t a political organization. While their focus is on Jewish students and building Jewish community, Feigelson said their connection to Israel is important.

“I think the best way to summarize our feelings, if this comes to pass, is relief and hope,” Feigelson said. “We’ve all wanted this war to end. We’ve wanted the hostages returned safely. We’ve wanted everyone in the region to have a sense of peace and opportunity to rebuild in safety. We hope this gives solace to all students and creates a less tense and maybe even collaborative environment on college campuses.”

Angel, another member of GUPS who declined to give their full name, said the ceasefire is just the first step in a much larger struggle but acknowledged a new phase of global support for Palestinian liberation.

“As an Arab youth in the diaspora, the only thing that comes to mind is a ceasefire today and arms embargo tomorrow and the day after that, liberation,” Angel said. “This is the time for us to be able to celebrate with our friends and family in Gaza because of the phase one of the ceasefire, but also be able to orient ourselves so we can hold Israel accountable for the atrocities that have occurred over the past two years, as well as the past 77 years of occupation, displacement, bombardment and starvation.”

Marcelo Lugo, a cinema student at San Francisco State University, voiced his frustration at both Israel and Hamas.

“Neither is willing to let the other live in peace,” Lugo said. “They all want the land for themselves or for neither.”

The news of the first phase agreement has given some students, like Daniel O’Connor, hope that the conflict can end soon.

“Hopefully, it actually happens and it’s solidified. Release hostages, end the war, hopefully. That’d be great,” O’Connor said. “I hope we can try to make a more peaceful world. That would be the best thing, to have as little war as possible. Everywhere.”