The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Related Image
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

San Francisco prepares for ICE amidst federal crackdown on immigration

Over 100 federal agents were deployed to the Bay Area’s coast guard base in Alameda.
Byline photo of Jaiden Forey
Jaiden Forey, Staff ReporterOct 23, 2025
Haley Abarca
The National Guard walking on the streets of Washington, D.C. on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

Today, the Trump administration deployed over 100 federal agents to the Bay Area, using the Coast Guard Base Alameda as their base for an immigration enforcement operation. 

There is no specific timeline for when federal agents will arrive.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie held a public address today reiterating that San Francisco does not need federal law enforcement to improve the city and that immigrants contribute to its betterment.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, sending the military to San Francisco will not help our city or country,” Lurie said. 

In this public address, Lurie disapproved of immigration officers promoting aggression and the use of the National Guard’s force. 

“These tactics are designed to incite backlash, chaos and violence, which are then used as an excuse to deploy military personnel,” Lurie said. “They are intentionally creating a dangerous situation in the name of public safety. And while we cannot control the federal government, here in San Francisco, we define who we are. We stick to our values.”

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors questioned Lurie about his plan to keep residents safe from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His response stated that crime rates have been lower this year than in any previous year. Within Lurie’s first four months in office, overall crime was down 28% year over year, according to SF.gov.

“This scenario has become increasingly and terrifyingly more real for thousands of our constituents over the past six days,” said District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder.

San Francisco and California politicians have pushed back against the possibility of the National Guard and ICE coming to the Bay Area after President Donald Trump urged their deployment earlier this month. 

This possibility has since sparked controversy between the city’s local officials and Trump’s administration, particularly since he deployed the guards in Portland, Oregon. In response to Trump, Lurie and Gov. Gavin Newsom said that San Francisco’s law enforcement can handle public safety without the integration of federal law enforcement. 

Trump appeared in an interview on FOX News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” where he discussed deployment of the National Guard to Chicago, Illinois, and how San Francisco was next, along with other blue cities like Los Angeles, as a part of his crackdown on crime, public safety and immigration enforcement.

“We’re going to San Francisco and we’ll make it great,” Trump said on Sunday. “It’ll be great again. San Francisco is a great city. It won’t be great if it keeps going like this. We’re gonna go to San Francisco. The difference is they want us in San Francisco.”

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff initially showed his admiration for Trump and stated that he was in favor of deploying the National Guard to San Francisco in an interview with the New York Times on Oct. 10. An apology from Benioff on X shortly followed this on Friday

“Having listened closely to my fellow San Franciscans and our local officials, and after the largest and safest Dreamforce in our history, I do not believe the National Guard is needed to address safety in San Francisco,” Benioff said. “My earlier comment came from an abundance of caution around the event, and I sincerely apologize for the concern it caused.”

Lurie urged that when the National Guard and ICE are deployed to San Francisco, residents continue to protest peacefully and San Franciscans continue to protect one another in every way possible, make their voices heard peacefully and support each other. 

“We support our community the way we always have by doing these three things first: we are going to protect any San Franciscan in any way possible, second, we are going to make our voices heard peacefully,” Lurie said. “We have already seen this federal administration deploy cruel, un-American tactics to target immigrant communities in our city. Finally, we’re going to support each other.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Politics
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference announcing the U.S. peace plan for Gaza in the State Dining Room of the White House on Sept. 29, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian, Wiki Commons)
SFSU Reacts: Israel and Hamas sign peace deal
La propuesta 50 crearía nuevos mapas de los distritos electorales de California si es aprobada. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)
Explicador: Propuesta 50
A collage of memes of President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jeffrey Epstein, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries , Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff. (Illustration by Jaiden Forey / Golden Gate Xpress)
Opinion: Meme culture has infiltrated the political sphere. Is it too much?
About the Contributors
Jaiden Forey
Jaiden Forey, Staff Reporter
Jaiden Forey (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in international relations. She grew up in Orange County, California, and is now in her fourth year of living in San Francisco, and loves it. During her free time, she loves to read autobiographies and try all the different types of food around the Bay Area.  Jaiden Forey (ella, de ella) es una reportera  para el Golden Gate Xpress. Ella está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en relaciones internacionales. Ella se crió en Orange County, California, y este es su cuarto año viviendo en San Francisco y le encanta. En su tiempo libre le gusta leer autobiografías y probar nuevas clases de comida dentro del área de la bahía.
Haley Abarca
Haley Abarca, Contributor
Haley Abarca (she/her) is a contributor for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in Queer and Trans Ethnic studies. She was born and raised in Menlo Park, California. Haley developed a love for photography during fifth grade and now loves to photograph sports, politics, concerts and live events. In her free time, she loves reading, listening to music and hanging out with friends.  Haley Abarca (ella) es freelancer de Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia fotoperiodismo con una especialización en estudios étnicos queer y trans. Nació y creció en Menlo Park, California. Haley desarrolló un amor por la fotografía en quinto grado y ahora disfruta fotografiar deportes, política, conciertos y eventos en vivo. En su tiempo libre, le encanta leer, escuchar música y pasar tiempo con sus amigos.