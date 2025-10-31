The Depot transforms into an artistic night with drag performances and concerts

The Depot was brimming with fun and excitement, with more than 40 people filling the space, as Associated Students’ “Punk N’ Drag” show took the stage on Thursday night. Students transformed the space with rocking musical and artistic performances.

Three drag performers and three bands performed and brought their unique styles and energy through hyper-detailed makeup and creative performances.

Local bands like Ansible, Tess & The Details and Enough provided a vibrant atmosphere for the audience while the drag queens prepared for their performances.

Each band had 45 minutes for their set, creating a smooth transition between the shows and the drag queens’ performances.

Emily Timmons, assistant manager of The Depot and host of the event, thanked the audience for their participation and the artists for delivering a show.

“It’s a great opportunity to represent the university with bands from all over the Bay Area,” Timmons said.

The band Tess & The Details performs their guitar solo during the song “Blondie” at The Depot on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Carla Gutierrez special to Golden Gate Xpress)

The band Ansible plays its first song of the night, “Biquette,” at The Depot on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Carla Gutierrez special to Golden Gate Xpress)

Ansible guitarist Tim Klime plays his electric guitar solo of the song “My Body” at The Depot on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Carla Gutierrez special to Golden Gate Xpress)

The band Tess & The Details sings the choruses of their song “Dance Dance” with the audience at The Depot on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Carla Gutierrez special to Golden Gate Xpress)