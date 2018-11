College Cooking Podcast (Ep. 2)

On this episode, I’ll be talking about Thanksgiving recipes. The holidays are such a fun time to spend with family and friends, and of course cook! Thanksgiving is one of the biggest cooking days of the year. Whether you’re having a Friendsgiving or attending a big family dinner, it’s always fun to bring a dish. This episode has two easy recipes for traditional side dishes that will be a hit.

Happy Turkey Day.