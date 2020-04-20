Photo of the Day: 4/20 celebrations canceled at Hippie Hill

Gallery | 4 Photos Golden Gate Xpress photographer, James Wyatt fills his bong piece with cannabis on April 20, 2020. (James Wyatt / Golden Gate Xpress)

With the shelter-in-place order being extended, 4/20 has been canceled at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, park law enforcement has closed off entry to Hippie Hill site and are enforcing social distancing. The park remains open in other areas to the public.

Golden Gate Xpress photographer, James Wyatt celebrated 4/20 from the comfort of his own shelter.