Photo of the day: A new normal

Locals in San Jose line up at a Target to shop for groceries and other items in San Jose, Calif. on April 24, 2020 (Golden Gate Xpress / Daniel Da Silveira)

Daniel Da Silveira
April 25, 2020

Golden Gate Xpress Photographer, Daniel Da Silveira, lays on his bed and scrolls through his news feed to catch up on any missed information about COVID-19 in San Jose, Calif. (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

As the month of April comes to a close, Golden Gate Photographer, Daniel Da Silveira has become more stressed with the self-quarantine lifestyle and heads out to do essential shopping for the day.