Photo of the day: Church holds food drive for its’ community

Gallery | 4 Photos Maddison October The Sabbath Keepers guide cars through the parking lot to the food drive. Photographed in Riverside, California. (Maddison October / Golden Gate Xpress)

The mission of the Mt. Rubidoux Seventh Day Adventist Church located in Riverside, California is “Love. Grow. Serve.” Their act of service for the past few weeks has been this food drive. The church regularly hosts food drives every second Tuesday of the month, but due to growing food insecurity they have been doing food drives twice a week. Three hundred and fifty bags of food were available for pick up, with extras left over that were to be hand delivered to house-bound community members. Items that were available were free fruits and vegetables. Other items such as, toilet paper, devotionals and children books were also handed out.