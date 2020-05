Gallery | 3 Photos Maddison October People flock to Venice Beach to see the bioluminescent waves hit the shore and disregard social distancing guidelines. Photographed in Venice Beach, California.

Hundreds of people flock to the beaches on February 9, 2020 to witness the the bioluminescent waves at Venice Beach which is still closed under quarantine restrictions. The “glowing waves” are a product of an algal bloom and scientists are uncertain how long it will last.