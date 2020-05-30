George Floyd Protests erupt in Oakland, CA

Gallery | 10 Photos Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez Protests broke out in downtown Oakland, CA on Friday night. (Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Protests made their way through the streets of Oakland, CA on Friday night following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, who was being held in custody by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Since the incident occurred on May 25, images of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee pressed to Floyd’s neck circulated online, sparking a succession of uproar across the country. Similar demonstrations have taken place in cities across the country over the past few days as protestors have been seen looting, vandalizing, and setting city streets ablaze in the process.

Chauvin was arrested with charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.