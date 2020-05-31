Downtown businesses looted with heavy police presence

Vandalism and theft occurred near Union Square in San Francisco Saturday May 30 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, a detained and handcuffed Black father in police custody who was killed in Minneapolis by officer Derek Chauvin five days prior.

The day began with peaceful protests flanked by heavy police presence but as night fell, businesses in the Powell and Geary street area were broken into, vandalized and looted.

Following Saturday night’s events, Mayor London Breed implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and advised residents to stay home as protests turned violent:

“It’s not how you honor the memory of the people who sadly have lost their lives to senseless violence. I want to be clear. We’re implementing a curfew. We will have the National Guard on standby. We will do everything we can to protect our city.”

The next night, SFPD Chief Bill Scott released a statement that officers arrested around 80 people on Sunday for breaking curfew and looting.