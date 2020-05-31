People enter the Macy’s store on O’Farrell street May 30, 2020 in San Francisco, Calif. after the store was broken into. Widespread vandalizing occurred throughout the city following the death of George Floyd, a detained and handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (James Wyatt / Golden Gate Xpress) (James Wyatt)
People enter the Macy’s store on O’Farrell street May 30, 2020 in San Francisco, Calif. after the store was broken into. Widespread vandalizing occurred throughout the city following the death of George Floyd, a detained and handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (James Wyatt / Golden Gate Xpress)

Downtown businesses looted with heavy police presence

James Wyatt

May 31, 2020

 

Vandalism and theft occurred near Union Square in San Francisco Saturday May 30 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, a detained and handcuffed Black father in police custody who was killed in Minneapolis by officer Derek Chauvin five days prior.

The day began with peaceful protests flanked by heavy police presence but as night fell, businesses in the Powell and Geary street area were broken into, vandalized and looted.

Following Saturday night’s events, Mayor London Breed implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and advised residents to stay home as protests turned violent:

“It’s not how you honor the memory of the people who sadly have lost their lives to senseless violence. I want to be clear. We’re implementing a curfew. We will have the National Guard on standby. We will do everything we can to protect our city.”

The next night, SFPD Chief Bill Scott released a statement that officers arrested around 80 people on Sunday for breaking curfew and looting.

The owners of Fred’s Food Mart assess the damage done to their business Saturday, May 30, 2020 in San Francisco, Calif. after widespread vandalizing occurred throughout the city following the death of George Floyd, a detained and handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (Dyanna Calvario / Golden Gate Xpress)
