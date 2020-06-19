SF State graduates protest for racial justice on campus

Comm graduates put together a protest in solidarity with social justice across the country and moreover on campus

Jace Smith holds up a sign that says, “BLACK LIVES MATTER”, while his mother, Veronica Smith, holds him during a peaceful protest against police brutality and systemic racism in front of SF State at 19th and Holloway inSan Francisco California on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)

Students have been holding weekly social-distant protests on SF State campus. Organizers say it is an effort to support the movement to end systemic racism and police brutality. They have been demonstrating since June 7.

Garrick Wilhelm, a graduate student from the communications department who has helped organize the demonstrations, said he not only wanted to protest issues that are happening on a national scale, but he also wanted to direct people’s attention to issues that occur within the SF State community.

“So the first thing that came up when we started looking at these issues on campus was actually an unsolved issue with Damion Square last May,” Wilhelm said.

Last May, BECA professor Kathleen Skillicorn called the University Police Department on Square.

Square said it was because he arrived late to class and was using his cellphone.

Wilhelm is protesting, in part, because he said the situation has not been resolved.

“Nothing’s ever been done with that teacher– not even a reprimand, not even a scolding and the civil rights complaint that was filed,” Wilhelm said. “We can’t ask for anything out there if we don’t first focus on what’s going on right here.”

Square had no idea about the demonstration that was happening. At the time, he was helping to organize a concurrent demonstration in Sonoma.

“I can’t be everywhere, but I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Square said. “I look forward to connecting with them at some point in the future.”

Skillicorn wants to talk with Square in the future, with his permission, she said.

“I just want to say I’m deeply regretful about what happened between Mr. Square and me. In hindsight, I absolutely wish I approached the situation much

differently,” Skillicorn said. “I know I can’t change what happened, but since then, I’ve done a lot of reflection and have taken various measures to ensure I don’t make the same misstep again.”

A group of communication graduates whose focus is on anti-racism across the campus helped Wilhelm organize the event. Many of the supporters came from the app and website Nextdoor, where Wilhelm put the notice of the protest. In total, his efforts brought out a group of approximately 35 people and 30 cars that caravanned in solidarity with the protest.

There was a notable presence of supporters across ages, including several who came with their families.





Ella Mcquaid found out about the protest through Nextdoor and came with her family. They held signs and encouraged cars to honk in support of the demonstration.

“[We came] basically just to spread awareness that people are not satisfied with the way things are going, and that we want solid action and legislation passed,” Mcquaid said.

Lindsay Williams is a Park Merced resident and came with both her 1-year-old daughter and partner. They passed by and took the opportunity to make signs and come out to support the demonstration she said.

“I’ve been wanting to go out to protest, but it’s kind of hard with a one year old, so this being close to our house was easy,” Williams said.

Lindsey was on her way home from work and said she wanted to show up for her community by protesting even though she is not a student at SF State.

“And every day, just walking in my skin every day is way harder than I think anyone could even imagine. And now that I have a child who’s going to have the same experience, even though she is biracial,” Williams said. “I just want her to know that I understand where she’s coming from, and even though she’s this young, she can look back at this when she’s older and see that I fought for her, and that she also fought.”

Wilhelm plans to protest every Sunday on 19th and Holloway at 2 p.m. until further notice.