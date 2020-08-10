Protesters march to the Tenderloin SFPD station on Eddy street. (Jacquelyn Moreno/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Protesters march to the Tenderloin SFPD station on Eddy street. (Jacquelyn Moreno/ Golden Gate Xpress)

Turn of the Tenderloin Podcast Episode 1: Community organizers protest against the UC Hastings lawsuit

Jacquelyn Moreno, Campus Editor

August 10, 2020

Turn of the Tenderloin is a Golden Gate Xpress podcast dedicated to the community in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco.

In this episode, community organizers come together to fight against the UC Hastings lawsuit that advised the city to remove tents within the Tenderloin district.

The lawsuit they are referring to was released on May 4. This lawsuit filed by UC Hastings demanded the city to “end the dangerous and illegal conditions” in the Tenderloin by removing tent encampments but did not have an alternative plan for over 2,000 unhoused San Franciscans in the neighborhood.

Coalition on Homelessness, Poor Magazine, Transgender Gender-Variant and Intersex Justice Project, and other community members gathered at the steps of UC Hastings and spoke about how this affects Black and Brown unhoused folks in the Tenderloin.

The protest would then march to SFPD’s Tenderloin station on the corner of Jones and Eddy street. The organizers also expressed that SFPD should be defunded and the city should redistribute the funds to the community of Black and Brown people.

