SF State Campus

The SF State polling place saw a small turn out of students during Election Day this year. However, polls workers believe this is caused by the small in-campus student population and the increased number of people who mailed their ballots. Read more here.

📌 SF State Erin Persley, a first time poll worker, greets voters entering the #Annex building located on #SFState campus on Tuesday, November 03, 2020. (Katherine Burgos/Golden Gate Xpress) pic.twitter.com/lUCJZCIK0j — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) November 3, 2020