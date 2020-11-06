Highlights of Xpress election coverage around the Bay Area
November 6, 2020
The 2020 Election Day was like no other. From the increased amount of mail in ballots to the later announcement of how the winner is, the pandemic changed the course of this election in several ways. However, people around the Bay Area gather on the day of the elections to react to the results, even when the results were not delivered at the end of the night.
Here are the highlights of what has happened since the day of the elections:
SF State Campus
The SF State polling place saw a small turn out of students during Election Day this year. However, polls workers believe this is caused by the small in-campus student population and the increased number of people who mailed their ballots. Read more here.
📌 SF State
Erin Persley, a first time poll worker, greets voters entering the #Annex building located on #SFState campus on Tuesday, November 03, 2020. (Katherine Burgos/Golden Gate Xpress) pic.twitter.com/lUCJZCIK0j
— Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) November 3, 2020
The Mission District
Manny’s restaurant in the Mission District hold polling places during the morning while also hosting an event during the evening. Read more here.
📍San Francisco
Namoi Shai, a phone banking volunteer at Manny’s in #SF said this #election is especially important because, “Your neighbors, your family members, literally everything is at stake.” pic.twitter.com/qusSGo8LKb
— Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) November 4, 2020
📍San Francisco
Live election result watch party at Manny’s. pic.twitter.com/iSXp6FE2HQ
— Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) November 4, 2020
Jackie Fielder
Team members from Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine followed Jackie Fielder, California State Senate candidate from District 11, throughout the Election Day. From her campaign bus to her night event, our reporters followed her journey as she ended her campaign. Read more here.
📍San Francisco
Jackie Fielder’s campaign group awaiting her arrival at SPARK Social in #SF. pic.twitter.com/lVdIrw02TG
— Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) November 4, 2020
The Castro
📍 CASTRO
Next to the #Castro Muni station, Refuse Fascism projects a livestream of their election discussion on the wall of Soul Cycle.#Election2020 #ElectionDay #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/3RguIvoRLE
— Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) November 4, 2020
Oakland
📍 #Oakland
Gatherings at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza on #ElectionNight #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/3GnN8b96aC
— Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) November 4, 2020
