San Francisco City Hall holds a polling place on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020. (Sean Reyes/Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco City Hall holds a polling place on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020.

Sean Reyes/Golden Gate Xpress

Highlights of Xpress election coverage around the Bay Area

Xpress Staff

November 6, 2020

The 2020 Election Day was like no other. From the increased amount of mail in ballots to the later announcement of how the winner is, the pandemic changed the course of this election in several ways. However, people around the Bay Area gather on the day of the elections to react to the results, even when the results were not delivered at the end of the night.

Here are the highlights of what has happened since the day of the elections:

SF State Campus

Jess Magill and Katherine Burgos

Campus

The SF State polling place saw a small turn out of students during Election Day this year. However, polls workers believe this is caused by the small in-campus student population and the increased number of people who mailed their ballots. Read more here.

 

The Mission District

Jian Yang, David Nguyen, and Ricardo Olivares

Mission

Manny’s restaurant in the Mission District hold polling places during the morning while also hosting an event during the evening. Read more here.

Jackie Fielder

Sebastian Mino-Bucheli, Malakai Wade, and Saylor Nedelman

Jackie Fielder

Team members from Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine followed Jackie Fielder, California State Senate candidate from District 11, throughout the Election Day. From her campaign bus to her night event, our reporters followed her journey as she ended her campaign. Read more here.

City Hall

Dyanna Calvario and Sean Reyes

City Hall

A San Francisco resident folds up their ballot at the in-person Voting Center located in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Nov. 3, 2020. (Dyanna Calvario / Golden Gate Xpress)
Poll workers wipe and sanitize tables used at the in-person Voting Center located in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Nov. 3, 2020. (Dyanna Calvario / Golden Gate Xpress)

The Castro

Emily Curiel and Alex Drew

 

 

Oakland

Michael Montalvo, Joel Umanzor Jr., and Jun Ueda

Vallejo

Harika Maddala, Yeily Mendez, and Paul Kelly

Community organizers of The Bay Area Freedom Project write down the names of those killed by Fatal 14 in chalk, outside Vallejo Police Department, in Solano County, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2020. VPD has arrested the organizers multiple times in the last two months and charged them with vandalism for the same. They continue to write these names every night and offer each victim a rose, despite the continued risk of being arrested. (Harika Maddala/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Members of The Bayarea Freedom Project observe five minutes of silence for the people killed by the Fatal 14, outside Vallejo Police Department, in Solano County, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2020. Fatal 14 are the 14 VPD officers involved in the fatal shootings of citizens. The latest of the shootings took place in the early hours of Jun. 3, when a Fatal 14 officer Jarrett Tonn shot Sean Monterrosa in his neck. (Harika Maddala/ Golden Gate Xpress)
