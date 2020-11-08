(Left to right) Kai Reynolds, Maurice Nichols and Kohei Shimamoto wave sparkers in the air on Castro St to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election victory on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress) (Emily Curiel)
(Left to right) Kai Reynolds, Maurice Nichols and Kohei Shimamoto wave sparkers in the air on Castro St to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election victory on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)

Emily Curiel

The Castro celebrates Joe Biden’s presidential win (Photo Gallery)

Emily Curiel and Michael Montalvo

November 8, 2020

The world was ablaze with celebration yesterday as Joe Biden was announced as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential race. The Castro District was no exception to the global celebration, as people took to the streets to express their support for the Biden win.

Bay Area residents took to the streets in the Castro District to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election victory on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress) (Emily Curiel)

“I woke up to the sound of vuvuzelas in the morning from my neighbors above me,” Zach Strohmeyer said, a Castro resident. “I just felt a deep sense of relief in a way that I haven’t really felt in the last four years.”

Harris, now the vice president-elect, made history as the U.S.’ first woman, South Asian and African American to be elected to the second highest position of authority in the U.S. government in its history. 

Raj Singh, a South Asian American present at the Castro’s celebration, said he used the Biden campaign’s success as an illustrative example to teach his kids a lesson about democracy, equality and diversity. 

“We just feel that diversity is the strength, and that’s why we love America,” Singh said. “It just didn’t feel right under President Trump. So we are very happy with the results.”

As cities across the U.S. take  to the streets to demonstrate their support concerns surrounding COVID-19 remain in the minds of participants. With COVID-19 cases reaching an all-time high of 120,000 new infections for a second day on Friday. 

“The gathering definitely makes me feel pretty anxious,” Cynthia Peppercorn said. “I haven’t been around this many people in one place since the pandemic started.” 

The Bay Area reported nearly 3,800 new cases in the last week of October, up 34% from 2,800 cases the week prior. While the city’s COVID-19 cases remain low, Mayor London Breed has halted reopening plans as a form of preventative action.

201107_Castro_PresElect_Curiel_019
Gallery|5 Photos
Emily Curiel
Shiv Singhdanceson the corner of 18thSt and Castro St holdingabig Americanflagwhile being supervised by his parentstocelebrate JoeBiden and KamalaHarris’ electionvictoryon Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Top Stories

Joe Biden campaigning in Washington, D.C., on April 11, 2020. (VP Brothers / Shutterstock)
Biden Wins 2020 Election
Rasheed Lockheart (pictured hugging on the right) hugs his recently released colleague, Mike Gonzalez, a former firehouse dispatcher for the San Quentin State Prison in front of the East gate at San Quentin State Prison on Sept. 15, 2020. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)
Incarcerated firefighter shares experiences as a first responder at San Quentin State Prison
The Voting Center located in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium with San Francisco City Hall in the background lit up with red, white and blue lights in San Francisco on Nov. 3, 2020. (Dyanna Calvario / Golden Gate Xpress)
Highlights of Xpress election coverage around the Bay Area
James Coleman is currently leading the race for San Mateo County City Council with 2,273 votes (50.13%), giving him a 12-vote lead over Richard Garbarino (2,261). (Photo courtesy of Morgan McCarthy)
A candidate on the cusp
California proposition results favor corporate funded legislation, voting rights for parolees
California proposition results favor corporate funded legislation, voting rights for parolees

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in