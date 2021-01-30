Biden’s Blitz: 10 Days of Executive Action

In the first 10 days of the presidency, President Joe Biden has taken unprecedented use of the executive action. Here’s a recap of some of the most important actions he’s made in these first days of his presidency, and what these decisions mean.



Listen: SF State Professor Charles Postel compares Biden’s initial days of the presidency to former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s, whom Biden admitted to studying prior to taking office.

Paris Climate Agreement

Re-enters the U.S. into the Paris Climate Agreement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen: SF State environmental science professor Glenn Fieldman explains the setback Biden and the U.S. face as a result of President Trump’s withdraw from the agreement

Executive Order on Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government

Requires the federal government to “pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all”

Establishes the White House Domestic Policy Council “to coordinate formulation and implementation of [Biden’s] administration’s domestic policy objectives … to embed equity principles, policies and approaches across the federal government.”

Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry on Entry to the United States

Effectively revokes President Donald Trump’s “Muslim travel ban” on seven Muslim-majority nations, also including North Korea and baring certain Venezuelan officials

Orders embassies and consulates to “resume visa processing in a manner consistent with the revocation of the executive order and proclamations,” reconsidering all applications submitted while the travel ban was in effect without prejudice

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen: SF State international relations professor Sanjoy Banerjee weighs in on the implications of the travel ban

Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing

Requires federal employees to comply with CDC guidelines in wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, among other various public health measures

Health and Human Services to “engage [with the public] … with the goal of maintaining public compliance with, and addressing any obstacles to, mask-wearing and other public health best practices identified by the CDC”

Establishes the Safer Federal Workforce Taskforce and requires a testing plan submitted by HHS

Executive Order on Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health Security

Establishes the position of coordinator of the COVID-19 response and counsel to the president, coordinating federal efforts for testing expansion, reducing disparities in test distribution, school reopening and vaccination delivery, among other tasks

Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis

Places a temporary moratorium on federal government activities relating to the Costal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program

Revokes the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline

Watch: Students across Bay Area campuses rallied together in San Francisco in March 2014 to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline

Executive Order on Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census

Requires, under the 14th Amendment, that the census is “to include all persons whose usual place of residence was in that state as of the designated census date, regardless of their immigration status”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen: SF State political science professor Ron Hayduk explains the importance of the census, and the consequences of what a failure to reverse President Trump’s actions could have meant for undocumented residents in the Bay Area

Letter to António Guterres

Rescinds withdrawal from World Health Organization

Proclamation on the Termination of Emergency with Respect to the Southern Border of the United States and Redirection of Funds Diverted to Border Wall Construction

Seeks to divest border wall funds to other interests

Watch: The Kumeyaay Tribe protests border wall construction in July 2020 (uploaded Sept. 2020)



Pausing Federal Student Loan Payment

Extends moratorium at an interest rate of zero

Preserving and Fortifying Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

Read: Second federal judge orders the restoration of DACA

Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel

Requires mask-wearing on public transportation

Requires travelers to the U.S. to provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry, in addition to complying with CDC guidelines

Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI)

HHS to “consider issuing guidance describing best practices for advancing cultural competency, language access and sensitivity” toward AAPI communities

All federal departments and agencies to ensure official language does not exhibit racism, xenophobia or intolerance

The attorney general to expand opportunities to support AAPI communities and to expand data collection regarding hate incidents

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen: SF State Asian American Studies chair, and leader for the Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate initiative, Russell Jeung comments on President Trump’s anti-Asian rhetoric, and what Biden’s memorandum could mean for the initiative.

Executive Order on Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve their Country in Uniform

Revokes the Presidential Memorandum of March 23, 2018, affirming that “permitting transgender individuals to serve openly in the military was consistent with military readiness and with strength through diversity”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen: SF State political science professor and Palm Center Director Aaron Belkin comments on the “mixed messaging” Biden’s executive order means for LGBTQ+ individuals

Memorandum on Tribal Consultation and Strengthening Nation-to-Nation Relationships

Reaffirms policy of “including Tribal voices in policy deliberation that affects Tribal communities”

Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Detention Facilities

States that the attorney general is to not renew the Department of Justice’s contracts with private criminal detention facilities

Executive Order on Strengthening Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act

Opens a special enrollment period “for uninsured and under-insured Americans to seek coverage through the Federally Facilitated Marketplace”

Memorandum on Protecting Women’s Health at Home and Abroad