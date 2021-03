Miles Voci, Jian Yang Miles Voci, Jian Yang

COVID-19 has forced many restaurants to implement serving alcohol to-go in an effort to boost their revenue. Some California legislators are looking to make alcohol to-go a permanent practice, stating that this “lifeline” legislation can help restaurants and similar businesses survive throughout and even after the pandemic. Reactions to this potential change are mixed.

San Francisco Police Department did not respond in time to share the Alcohol-Impaired Driving from 2021, instead is a report by the United States Department of Transportation.