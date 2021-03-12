(Yeily Mendez)

Looking back on a year of quarantine birthdays

Yeily Mendez, Sebastian Mino-Bucheli, and Katherine Burgos

March 12, 2021

Yeily Mendez

Celebrating a landmark birthday is one of the most quintessential life events one could have; but what happens when those plans are brought down by a pandemic?

The hustle to host was put indefinitely on hold on March 17, 2020, when San Francisco issued a stay-at-home order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Rae Sweet and Ali Siminson both recall birthday celebrations in the early quarantine, shortly after COVID-19 precautions were put into place.

A “quarantine birthday” balances the tradition of commemorating another lap around the sun with staying safe in self-isolation. Whether it’s buying a plant or ordering pastries to go, the end goal is to limit exposure with friends, family and strangers.

On the anniversary of the shelter-in-place order, Sweet and Siminson both express their mindset approaching celebrating a second birthday in quarantine.

About the Contributors
Yeily Mendez, Staff Reporter

Photo of Sebastian Mino-Bucheli
Sebastian Mino-Bucheli, Multimedia Editor

Sebastian Miño-Bucheli is a photographer, videographer, and coffee enthusiast at the Golden Gate Xpress while majoring in Photojournalism and minoring...

Katherine Burgos, Photographer

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Coronavirus

South San Francisco’s city hall, photographed on Sunday. The city’s hazard pay took effect on February 24, and will have a 90-day ‘sunset period’ - the set time period of the ordinance’s effect. (Paul Kelly / Golden Gate Xpress)
South San Francisco approves hazard pay
Peter Gentile, who is a bartender at Martuni’s, said that the SF Queer Night life is nonexistent now. “Well, I can speak for Martuni’s. I can’t speak for everybody, but what’s it like now? It’s nothing. We’re nothing. There’s no nightlife. We’re not taking nearly enough money, and there’s no community, which is what Martuni’s had because we are a piano bar.” (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco’s queer nightlife grasps for a return to normalcy
A post-vaccination rest area at the vaccination site within the Mashouf Wellness Center on Wednesday. The area was made for precautionary measures in the chance that an individual reacts to the vaccine in a negative way. (Jun Ueda / Golden Gate Xpress)
What we know about the coronavirus variants
SF State is one of the CSUs able to host as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site for ages 65 years and older. San Francisco Department of Public Health, in conjunction with Safeway Pharmacy, spearheaded the rollout by providing vaccine doses and medical personnel. Seniors, students and faculty lined up at 8 a.m. at Mashouf Wellness center. (Photo by Sebastian Mino-Bucheli / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State hosts first rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations
The J. Paul Leonard Library remains empty due the COVID-19 outbreak at SF State on March 15, 2020. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)
Amid a pandemic, graduation rates have yet to take a hit

Multimedia

Karla Beauty Marx and Sydney Vargas posed for a photo during the interview for the Endometriosis episode. (Sydney Vargas / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gator Talk Episode 6
SF State student-mothers balance school and life
SF State student-mothers balance school and life
Alcohol to-go proposal receives mixed reaction
Alcohol to-go proposal receives mixed reaction
Peter Gentile, who is a bartender at Martuni’s, said that the SF Queer Night life is nonexistent now. “Well, I can speak for Martuni’s. I can’t speak for everybody, but what’s it like now? It’s nothing. We’re nothing. There’s no nightlife. We’re not taking nearly enough money, and there’s no community, which is what Martuni’s had because we are a piano bar.” (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco’s queer nightlife grasps for a return to normalcy
Gator Talk En Español
Gator Talk En Español

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in