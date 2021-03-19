(Yeily Mendez)

Vlog: Recieving first dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Yeily Mendez, Staff Reporter

March 19, 2021

Yeily Mendez

Trigger Warning: This video story include needles

A year into the pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccine has started to become more available, which widens the opportunity for more people within the Bay Area to get vaccinated. City staff reporter Yeily Mendez was able to get vaccinated by being employed in the Education and Child Care field. 

A day that at one point in quarantine did not seem to be close, on March 4, Mendez received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the Larkspur Landing vaccination site hosted by Curative in Marin County. 

According to the Marin Health & Human Services database, 43.3% of the Marin County residents have received their first dose. Marin County is currently in the 1B Phase of vaccinations. 

Find out if you are eligible for the vaccine through the California Department of Public Health site.

